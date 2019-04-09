×
Champions League: How Ole Gunnar Solskjaer May Claim Victory Against Barcelona 

Cyril Odhiambo
ANALYST
Feature
368   //    09 Apr 2019, 19:10 IST

Manchester United v Watford FC - Premier League
Manchester United v Watford FC - Premier League

The Champions League quarter-final tie that pits Manchester United against Barcelona is going to be one of the biggest tests that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will have to face in his managerial career. As much as it doesn’t look like a match that will determine his career as Manchester United boss, this will be a game that Ole will take with great importance.

He will need to find a way around a compact and creative Barcelona side that has the talents of Leo Messi to back it all up. The team that Ole selects will have to put up a serious fight for them to stand a chance. The system that the Norwegian employs will also have to be reviewed thoroughly by his players and they’ll have to play it to perfection if they’re to stand a chance.

With that in mind, there are ways that Ole may use to claim victory over Barcelona at Old Trafford this Wednesday. If he can pull all of them together well, then the players and the fans may just come out of Old Trafford with smiles rather than frowns as everyone expects.

There have been some problems with some players' contract situations and others who look like they want moves but all in all, Ole will want all his charges to be professional and give it their all. Here are the ways that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may end up winning this tie against Barcelona.


Playing A False ‘9’

Jesse Lingard to be used as the false 9
Jesse Lingard to be used as the false 9

The deployment of a false nine at Manchester United under Solskjaer isn’t something new as the Norwegian has used it to great effect, especially against Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham in his early days at the club.

The player that has been playing in that position to great success has been Jesse Lingard. He has been Ole Gunnar’s secret weapon, especially against big clubs as he runs around and keeps things ticking between the lines.

He also splits the two centre backs so the channels can be worked and defenders pulled out of position. This has worked to great effect, and against Barcelona; this strategy should be used yet again.

Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Manchester United Barcelona Ander Herrera Paul Pogba Ole Gunnar Solskjær Ernesto Valverde Old Trafford Football
Cyril Odhiambo
ANALYST
A passionate writer who works as a freelance article, blog and SEO writer at http://www.contentcyril.com/. Also, an avid supporter of Manchester United.
