How perfect is Lloyd Kelly for Liverpool?

Rishabh Zarapkar
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
436   //    03 Jan 2019, 22:18 IST

Just last week, Liverpool left-back Alberto Moreno expressed his thoughts about the lack of game time at Liverpool and was talking about a move away from the club. Moreno has been constantly kept out of the Liverpool side by Andy Robertson, Jurgen Klopp's first choice for the position.

It is quite unlikely now for Moreno to break into the Liverpool first team right now unless Robertson picks up an injury. He is at that stage of his career where he needs to play regularly for a team, and is hence looking to seek a move away from the club.

Lloyd Kelly may be the man to replace Moreno at Liverpool.

As a likely Moreno replacement and a likely back-up to Andy Robertson, Liverpool has been watching Bristol City’s 20-year-old Lloyd Kelly. Kelly is a technically gifted player, very talented and has had a good season so far with Bristol City averaging a WhoScored rating of around 7, based on his overall performances. He is good at his position, very calm and confident on the ball.

So far, he has scored one goal this season with, surprisingly, zero assists. Crossing the ball is one aspect where he would need to improve upon. Other than that, he is a perfect Moreno replacement for Liverpool at the moment, available for less than about £15 million.

He is valued currently at about £1.5 million, but due to competition to sign him from other clubs and other factors like current inflation, the price may rise to around £12 million - £15 million. 

Kelly maintains his position quite well at left back. He moves forward just like any other player in that position, but more importantly, he tracks back quite well. He is an attacking threat, but would also offer defensive stability to the side. In his 22 matches for Bristol City this season, he has managed 53 clearances and 23 interceptions, which is also more than what the Liverpool full-back Robertson has managed this season.

At this early age, it will be perfect for Kelly to make his breakthrough in the Premier League. If Liverpool manages to sign him, he will definitely add more utility to the squad and will be happy to support Robertson and also compete with him, on the other hand, for the left back position.

It will be a good move for Liverpool too because the lad has definitely the potential to become one of the best left-backs in the world. He might actually replace Robertson in Liverpool’s first team after some years.

For Lloyd, to work with Jürgen Klopp and to work alongside the likes of Van Dijk, Alisson, even Robertson in Liverpool’s defence will be an invaluable experience. It will definitely help him to develop and become the best left back in the world in the future. 

Rishabh Zarapkar
CONTRIBUTOR
