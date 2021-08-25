How PSG could line up without Kylian Mbappe this season (2021-22)

PSG have assembled a dream team this summer. The Ligue 1 giants have landed Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos, Georginio Wijnaldum and Gianluigi Donnarumma on free transfers and have also signed Achraf Hakimi from Inter Milan.

That makes PSG the team to beat in France and in Europe this season as they have quality throughout the squad, especially up front where Messi joins the potent duo of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

However, the trio might not play together for too long, as Real Madrid have tabled a monstrous €160 million bid for Mbappe, who has a year left on his PSG contract.

Confirmed. Real Madrid have made a formal bid for €160m to sign Kylian Mbappé immediatly. NO green light from Paris Saint-Germain yet. ⚪️🇫🇷 #Mbappé #RealMadrid



Kylian Mbappé has turned down more than three different proposals from PSG to extend the contract. He’s waiting too. pic.twitter.com/cGTAmYVhdb — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 24, 2021

It's also to be noted that Mbappe has turned down multiple contract extension proposals from the Ligue 1 giants.

Even if the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner is persuaded to stay in Paris for a year, he could depart PSG for free next summer, as Mbappe seemingly has his heart set on a move to Madrid. As a result, PSG could well decide to cash in on him this summer to get a hefty transfer fee from the La Liga giants.

As PSG grapple with the possibility of Mbappe leaving the club this summer, here's how the Ligue 1 giants could line up this season without the Frenchman.

Goalkeeper: Gianluigi Donnarumma

Gianluigi Donnarumma is one of the most exciting young goalkeepers in the game at the moment.

The 22-year-old played a stellar role in Italy's triumphant Euro 2020 campaign. He kept three clean sheets in the group stage and pulled off saves in the penalty-shootout wins over Spain in the semis and England in the final to win the Player of the Tournament award.

🚫 3 clean sheets, 9 saves

😮 Semi-finals penalty shoot-out hero

😱 Final penalty shoot-out hero



UEFA's team of Technical Observers have named Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma as their Player of the Tournament 🇮🇹👏#EURO2020 | #ITA pic.twitter.com/HWGnaHLGkK — UEFA EURO (@EURO2020) July 11, 2021

Donnarumma arrived at PSG after six fruitful seasons with AC Milan, helping the Rossoneri to second place last season and a return to the UEFA Champions League after a long absence.

The 22-year-old is yet to make his PSG debut. He is regarded as an upgrade on veteran custodian Keylor Navas and is widely tipped to take over from the Costa Rican in the weeks ahead.

Right center-back: Presnel Kimpembe

Presnel Kimpembe has been with PSG since the 2014-15 season, but has only made 184 appearances for the club due to injuries.

The experienced Frenchman has featured in each of PSG's three league games this season and is likely to be a key player at the club despite the arrival of Sergio Ramos.

The five-time Ligue 1 winner could once again be a key player for PSG this season as they aim to win the UEFA Champions League for the first time in their history.

Left center-back: Sergio Ramos

Sergio Ramos is yet to make his debut for PSG.

Sergio Ramos is one of the finest goalscoring defenders in the history of the game. In a glittering career for club and country, he has won five La Liga titles and four Champions League titles with Real Madrid, and the FIFA World Cup and two European Championships with Spain.

Initially a right-back, Ramos made his name as a no-nonsense, hard-tackling center-back. Despite his questionable disciplinary record, there is no denying the 35-year-old's aerial prowess at both ends of the field.

100 - Sergio Ramos has scored his 100th goal for @realmadriden in all competitions, 55 of which have come with his head. Courage. pic.twitter.com/tTYWmHbtIx — OptaJose (@OptaJose) November 3, 2020

After the departure of Real Madrid's all-time top scorer Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer of 2018, Ramos assumed penalty-taking responsibilities at the club. At PSG, the veteran defender will look to start things afresh after an injury-plagued 2020-21 campaign.

Centre-back - Marquinhos

Marquinhos has been a standout player at PSG over the years.

Marquinhos, who has been at PSG for close to a decade, is considered one of the best center-backs in the game at the moment. Although PSG have a star-studded roster this campaign, their defense wears a new look, where Marquinhos' presence would come in handy.

Still only 27, the Copa America 2021 finalist is a leader at the back and can also score upfront. He has scored key goals for PSG in the later stages of the Champions League in the last two seasons.

5 - Marquinhos has scored five goals in the Champions League since the beginning of last season, more than any defender. Four of them were scored during quarter or semi-finals. Captain. #PSGMCI pic.twitter.com/5M48pVMxhq — OptaJean (@OptaJean) April 28, 2021

The former AS Roma center-back has made over 300 appearances in all competitions for PSG, winning six Ligue 1 titles and reaching the Champions League final in 2019-20.

Right wing-back: Achraf Hakimi

Achraf Hakimi is one of the most exciting full-backs in the game.

Achraf Hakimi, one of the most exciting goalscoring full-backs in the game at the moment, is likely to play as a right wing-back role.

After a successful loan stint at Borussia Dortmund, Hakimi's parent club Real Madrid sold the Moroccan international to Inter Milan last season. Hakimi impressed in his new surroundings, notching up an impressive tally of seven goals and ten assists to help Inter win their first Scudetto in more than a decade.

However, when PSG came calling with an offer of €60 million for the 22-year-old, Inter Milan let Hakimi go. Interestingly, Inter had bought the Morrocan for €54 million a year prior to his sale. Hakimi has hit the ground running at PSG, scoring on his debut against Troyes.

1 - Achraf Hakimi is the first Paris player to score for his debuts in Ligue 1 since Metehan Guclu in April 2019 v Nantes. He is the 2nd Moroccan to score for PSG in the top-flight after Talal El Karkouri in December 2002. Rocket.🚀#ESTACPSG pic.twitter.com/MRRBbSYnGJ — OptaJean (@OptaJean) August 7, 2021

The Moroccan is expected to continue his promising start as PSG eye a big season in all competitions.

