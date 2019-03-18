×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

How Real Madrid are going to shape under Zidane?

Tousif Hasan Biswas
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
175   //    18 Mar 2019, 15:27 IST

Is the condition going to improve now? Only time will tell!
Is the condition going to improve now? Only time will tell!

Zinedine Zidane made a surprising return to the Bernabeu last week, just 9 months after stepping down as the Real Madrid manager. The club had a very good time during his previous two-and-a-half-year reign as he guided Los Blancos to 3 Champions League trophies and a La Liga title amongst other honours. But after his departure from the club at the beginning of the season, Real Madrid has the worst start in decades.

Club president F. Perez changed two managers and bought several new players to improve the situation, but the gap made by the departure of Zidane and Ronaldo was not getting filled anyway. Now Real Madrid is out of the UCL and Copa del Rey trophy as well as standing at 3rd position on the league table.

The club management, players and fans are very happy as Zidane took the charge again. The club will give him a good budget to bring some in galacticos. The club is hoping to get back their X-factor as soon as possible.

Between the sticks: K. Navas will be back at goal post as Zidane's 1st choice GK.

Defense: After taking charge, Zidane has already made his 1st signing from FC Porto. 21 years old center back, E. Militao, is doing good at Porto (Porto is at UCL quarterfinal) and will also be a very good addition in Madrid defense.

Another promising player, M. De Ligt, from Ajax has also been linked lately. The Dutchman has proven his presence even at Bernabeu for the Dutch side and led his team to the UCL round of 8 by beating Real Madrid.

Midfield: Chelsea’s main man Eden Hazard has expressed his interest in Real Madrid quite a few times and mentioned Zidane as his idol. He is a playmaker and scorer, so Zidane will love to add him in his side. Two more French men Paul Pogba and Kante are strongly linked with Real Madrid. If Modric left for Inter Milan to join his national teammate then there is a big chance any of the Frenchmen will join Los Blancos in next transfer window.

Forward: After Ronaldo left Real Madrid, the club is suffering from the low scoring rate. Mariano, Benzema & Bale were not able to deliver the club’s requirement. Vinicius Jr. is there but he needs time to become mature. So Real Madrid management believes Zidane will be able to lure any of Neymar or Mbappe from Paris. And G. Bale might be sacrificed to balance the FFP rule of FIFA.

As Zidane is back at Madrid, do you think the condition of Real Madrid will improve now? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Real Madrid CF Football Zinedine Zidane Kylian Mbappe Zinedine Zidane Real Madrid Transfer News
Tousif Hasan Biswas
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Grown-up playing Super Mario, Contra etc. just like the other 90's kids and now he is into Assassins Creed Odyssey. He is following the Gaming industry since his childhood. After completing graduation in English from Kolkata, he is now pursuing MBA-RM from Xavier University Bhubaneswar. Other than gaming, he is interested in Photography, an ardent fan of Real Madrid and a big follower of ColdPlay.
Real Madrid under Zidane:  Real Madrid Potential Lineup under Zinedine Zidane Next Season!
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid transfer rumours: 7 stars who are likely to join Los Blancos after the return of Zinedine Zidane
RELATED STORY
La Liga: Real Madrid fans react to Zidane return!
RELATED STORY
4 Winners & Losers as Zidane returns to Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Zinedine Zidane responds to rumours of Cristiano Ronaldo's potential return to Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Twitter questions whether Zidane can win titles without Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
5 Star Players Zinedine Zidane Could Sign at Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Zinedine Zidane to Real Madrid: Masterstroke or mistake?
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid bring back Zinedine Zidane: An open letter to the Frenchman
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Real Madrid reappoint Zinedine Zidane as their manager
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us