How Real Madrid could line up with Kylian Mbappe | La Liga 2023-24

Kylian Mbappe's announcement of his departure from Paris Saint-Germain has brought an end to years of speculation surrounding his future in France.

The French maestro, a lifelong admirer of Real Madrid, is widely anticipated to make the move to the Santiago Bernabeu in the upcoming summer transfer window. At 25, Mbappe's tenure with PSG saw remarkable success although he fell short of guiding his side to a Champions League final.

Ironically, as Mbappe bids farewell to PSG, he may find himself watching from afar as his prospective new club Real Madrid contends for their 15th Champions League title.

With a showdown against Borussia Dortmund looming at Wembley Stadium on June 1, Mbappe could potentially witness his future teammates in action on the grandest stage of European football.

The imminent arrival of Mbappe at Real Madrid could have ramifications for players like Endrick, who may find themselves assuming a backup role to the versatile French international.

Mbappe's ability to seamlessly operate across various attacking positions adds a new dimension to Real Madrid's tactical arsenal, potentially reshaping the team's dynamics in the upcoming season.

Furthermore, Real Madrid's interest in Canadian sensation Alphonso Davies, highlighted by his remarkable goal against them in the Champions League semi-final, adds another layer of intrigue to their summer transfer plans.

The prospect of Davies joining the ranks of Los Blancos underscores the club's ambition to secure top talent from around the globe.

We look at a potential Real Madrid lineup for the upcoming season, considering the impending arrival of Mbappe, the possible integration of players like Endrick and the potential addition of stars like Davies.

Thibaut Courtois: Thibaut Courtois is poised to reclaim his role as the undisputed number-one goalkeeper for Los Blancos in the upcoming season after enduring setbacks due to two knee injuries this campaign.

The Belgian shot-stopper, renowned for his commanding presence between the posts, is anticipated to regain his position in the starting lineup ahead of Andriy Lunin for the highly anticipated Champions League final.

Dani Carvajal: With Nacho's imminent departure from Real Madrid confirmed, the spotlight turns to Dani Carvajal, who is poised to assume the captain's armband on a permanent basis.

The Spanish right-back, whose career trajectory seems to defy the passage of time, is anticipated to maintain his starting role despite swirling rumors linking Real Madrid to the contractual situation of Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Eder Militao: Eder Militao's journey back from an Anterior Cruciate Ligament injury earlier this season has been marked by resilience and determination as he gradually reintegrates into the starting lineup. The Brazilian defender's undeniable qualities make a compelling case for his inclusion in the backline.

Antonio Rudiger: One of the most successful free transfers in recent memory unfolded when Antonio Rudiger made the leap to Real Madrid in 2022.

Since his arrival at the club, the German international has been a defensive stalwart for the Whites, solidifying their backline with his commanding presence and tactical acumen.

As Real Madrid's defensive linchpin, Rudiger is poised to maintain his place in the starting lineup, continuing to showcase his defensive mastery and leadership on the pitch.

Alphonso Davies: While no official agreement has been reached, the looming contract situation of Alphonso Davies could prompt Bayern Munich to entertain offers in the ballpark of €30 million during the upcoming summer transfer window.

The dynamic left-back, whose exceptional talents were on full display with a stunning goal against Los Blancos in the Champions League semi-finals, has attracted interest from Florentino Perez and Co for a while.

Aurelien Tchouameni: Aurelien Tchouameni's versatility has proven invaluable for Real Madrid this season, stepping up admirably when injuries depleted their center-back options.

The French midfielder seamlessly transitioned into a center-back role, forming a formidable partnership with Antonio Rudiger at the heart of the defense. Despite the unfamiliar position, Tchouameni's contributions played a pivotal role in guiding his side to the Champions League semi-final.

As Tchouameni assumes the mantle of the starting number 6 for Real Madrid, his versatility, coupled with his technical proficiency and tactical intelligence, will be instrumental in driving the team's success in domestic and European competitions.

Eduardo Camavinga: Eduardo Camavinga has experienced fluctuations in his presence in the starting lineup this season, often finding himself in and out of the fold as Toni Kroos assumes a prominent role in midfield.

Kroos' adeptness at dictating the tempo of matches and orchestrating the distribution of play has seen him favored in the lineup.

While Kroos' vision and passing prowess remain undeniable assets, Camavinga's athleticism and endurance may offer a fresh impetus to Real Madrid's midfield, signaling a potential shift in the team's tactical approach.

Jude Bellingham: Jude Bellingham burst onto the Real Madrid scene in spectacular fashion, showcasing his goal-scoring prowess with aplomb. However, the English midfielder has encountered a recent dip in form, grappling with challenges on the pitch.

Despite these setbacks, Bellingham is poised to maintain his position in the starting lineup ahead of Federico Valverde for the upcoming season.

In terms of positioning, Bellingham is likely to feature prominently in the right-sided midfield role next season, a departure from his appearances as a false nine or striker in the current campaign.

Rodrygo: Rodrygo has enjoyed a prolific season, making significant contributions with 17 goals and eight assists across all competitions. While he typically favors the left side of the pitch, circumstances may necessitate his deployment on the right wing in the upcoming season.

As the 23-year-old assumes his position on the right wing, his inclusion comes at the expense of competition from players like Brahim Diaz and Federico Valverde.

Vinicius Jr: Vinicius Jr. has emerged as the leading contender for the prestigious Ballon d'Or in 2024. The Brazilian sensation has dazzled with another stellar season, showcasing his extraordinary talent by netting an impressive 29 goals and providing 11 assists across all competitions.

In the Real Madrid lineup, Vinicius Jr.'s place on the left wing is sacrosanct, a testament to his consistent performances and game-changing abilities.

Kylian Mbappe: Kylian Mbappe's potential arrival at Real Madrid signals a significant reshaping of the team's forward line for the upcoming season, following his departure from Paris Saint-Germain.

The anticipation is high for the French superstar to lead the charge in attack, assuming a central role that promises to inject even more firepower into the team's offensive arsenal.

While Mbappe's presence undoubtedly commands a starting position, the emergence of 17-year-old Endrick provides an exciting prospect as a backup striker. Endrick's youth and potential make him an invaluable asset for Real Madrid's future, offering depth and versatility in the attacking department.

The prospect of a front three comprising Vinicius, Rodrygo, and Mbappe is nothing short of electrifying. With their blend of dynamism, pace, goal-scoring prowess, and creative flair, this trio promises to wreak havoc on opposition defenses, unlocking new dimensions of attacking potency for Los Blancos.