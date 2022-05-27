How Real Madrid could line up against Liverpool in the Champions League final

Perennial European champions Real Madrid will be out to win an unprecedented 14th UEFA Champions League crown when they face Liverpool at the Stade de France on May 28. Carlo Ancelotti's men have had an unbelievable season so far and will seek to claim the Champions League title as a crowning moment.

Real Madrid have survived great scares to reach the Champions League final this season

Having been knocked out by Chelsea in the semifinals of the Champions League last year, Los Blancos have shown great quality to arrive at this stage of the competition. They have overcome some of Europe's best sides, including Paris Saint-Germain, holders Chelsea, and Manchester City en route to reaching the final.

Today marks four years since Real Madrid beat Liverpool in the 2018 Champions League final

Los Blancos manager Ancelotti will have a fully fit squad to choose from and will be looking to guide them to Champions League glory.

Without further ado, here is how Real Madrid could line up in the Champions League final against Liverpool.

Goalkeeper: Thibaut Courtois

Real Madrid v Manchester City Semi Final Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

Belgian goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has enjoyed a fine season with his club as his saves have helped Los Blancos win La Liga and reach the final of the Champions League. The 30-year-old has been a regular between the sticks for Los Blancos since joining the club.

The experienced goalkeeper has been on the losing side of a Champions League final in the past when his Atletico Madrid side lost to Real Madrid after extra-time in 2014. He will look to help his side win the competition and add to his personal collection.

Right-Back: Dani Carvajal

Real Madrid v FC Internazionale: Group D - UEFA Champions League

Spanish defender Dani Carvajal has played for Real Madrid in four different UEFA Champions League finals, winning all four. The 30-year-old right-back has been a regular for Los Blancos this season, featuring 35 times in all competitions.

The defender has played 10 matches in the Champions League this season, only missing two matches in the group stage due to injury. Carvajal is no stranger to facing Liverpool in the Champions League, having played against them in the final four years ago.

Centre-Back: Eder Militao

Real Madrid v Manchester City Semi Final Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

Eder Militao has enjoyed an impressive campaign in his first season as Real Madrid's starting centre-back following the exits of Raphael Varane and Sergio Ramos. The Brazilian defender has been a rock at the back for Los Blancos, playing 34 times as they won La Liga.

Militao has also featured 11 times in the Champions League this season as he hopes to win his first Champions League title. The defender will have his hands full against the Reds' attack in the final.

Centre-Back: David Alaba

Real Madrid v Chelsea FC Quarter Final Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

Former Bayern Munich star David Alaba has proven to be a shrewd signing for Los Blancos following his Bosman transfer from the Bavarian giants. His ability to replace the outgoing duo of Ramos and Varane was questioned, but the Austrian has slotted in seamlessly at the heart of Los Blancos' rearguard.

The 29-year-old has won the Champions League twice in 2013 and 2020, and will be looking to win his third Champions League title in his first season in Spain. The experienced defender has featured in all but one of Real Madrid's Champions League matches this season.

Left-Back: Ferland Mendy

Chelsea FC v Real Madrid Quarter Final Leg One - UEFA Champions League

French left-back Ferland Mendy has successfully displaced club captain Marcelo from the starting line-up at the club with a series of top performances. The 26-year-old Frenchman is Los Blancos' starting left-back when fit, and is expected to start in his first Champions League final for the club.

Mendy has played in all but three of his side's matches in the competition this season. He missed two group stage games due to injury and the Round of 16 second leg against Paris Saint-Germain through suspension.

Defensive Midfield: Casemiro

Chelsea FC v Real Madrid Quarter Final Leg One - UEFA Champions League

As has been the case for the past six or so years, Casemiro has been an undisputed starter for the side this season. The combative midfielder has featured 46 times in all competitions for Los Blancos this season, including nine times in the Champions League.

Casemiro was a key member of the Los Blancos side that won a three-peat between 2015 and 2018, helping the side control games from his position at the base of the midfield. The Brazilian midfielder will have to use all his experience to help his side overcome Liverpool.

Central Midfield: Toni Kroos

Real Madrid v Chelsea FC Quarter Final Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

Veteran German midfielder Toni Kroos has been a mainstay for Real Madrid since joining the club from Bayern Munich. The experienced midfielder played in all four finals for his side as they stacked up their Champions League triumphs.

Kroos has played in all but one of Los Blancos' games in the Champions League this season. The midfield maestro will surely start for his side when they take on Liverpool in this year's final.

Central Midfield: Luka Modric

Manchester City v Real Madrid Semi Final Leg One - UEFA Champions League

At 36 years of age, most players see their abilities decline rapidly as they come to the end of their careers, but this has not been the case with Luka Modric. The 2018 Ballon d'Or winner has aged like fine wine at the Santiago Bernabeu and has made over 40 appearances this season.

Modric has featured in all 12 of his side's Champions League matches this season, providing a decisive assist in his side's quarterfinal win against Chelsea. The veteran midfielder has played a key role in his four previous Champions League triumphs and will look to add a fifth title against Liverpool.

Attacking Midfield: Federico Valverde

Real Madrid v Manchester City Semi Final Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

Veteran manager Carlo Ancelotti has used midfielder Federico Valverde in an interesting role this season. The Uruguayan does not start in his usual midfield role but occupies a position akin to that of an advanced midfielder. His ability to run and tenacity on the ball are key characteristics that he adds to the team that makes him valuable.

Valverde will have a big role to play as Liverpool tend to have multiple runners attempting to break through opposition lines. The 23-year-old midfielder is yet to win the Champions League with the club and will be keen to win his first this year.

Forward: Vinicius Junior

Real Madrid v Manchester City Semi Final Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

Brazilian forward Vinicius Junior has come of age this season for Real Madrid, becoming one of the side's top performers. He has played in all of Real Madrid's Champions League matches this season and will start the final as well. The youngster has scored three goals and contributed six assists for Los Blancos in the competition.

Vinicius Junior has had the best season of his professional career this year, with 21 goals and 20 assists in 51 appearances in all competitions. The Brazil international will play an important role if Los Blancos are to emerge with the trophy.

Forward: Karim Benzema

Benzema in action v Manchester City Semi Final Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

Karim Benzema has undoubtedly been Los Blancos' talisman this season. The 34-year-old has captained the side for the majority of the season and has shown his worth to the side. Benzema is the Champions League's leading goalscorer this season with 15 goals in 11 appearances in the competition. The French striker is also the competition's fourth-highest goalscorer ever.

Goals scored in the knockout stages:



Karim Benzema













Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mané

Luis Díaz

Mohamed Salah

Diogo Jota



🤯 Benzema has scored more knockout stage goals than Liverpool's forwards 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗯𝗶𝗻𝗲𝗱 (9).



Benzema has scored more knockout stage goals than Liverpool's forwards combined (9).

Benzema is the frontrunner for this year's Ballon d'Or and winning the Champions League will all but confirm him as the world's best player in 2022. The experienced striker has scored 44 goals in 45 appearances in all competitions for his club this season. He scored in the 2018 final as Los Blancos defeated Liverpool 3-1.

