How Real Madrid could line up after the transfer window

Real Madrid endured a campaign to forget last season. The Spanish giants failed to find their mojo, resulting in a trophyless campaign at the Santiago Bernabeu. They lost the Liga title to city rivals Atletico Madrid and also watched helplessly as Barcelona strolled to claim the Copa del Rey trophy.

After crashing out of the UEFA Champions League in the semifinals, it became obvious that the squad needed a few vital changes before the next campaign. In line with that, we have already witnessed a few developments that are worth mentioning.

OFFICIAL: Sergio Ramos joins PSG on a two-year deal 💪 pic.twitter.com/sNH1QkzGEr — B/R Football (@brfootball) July 8, 2021

On top of them all lies the controversial decision to let go of Sergio Ramos. The defender is now a Paris Saint-Germain player, as he the French side as a free agent last month after Real Madrid refused to offer him a suitable contract.

How will Real Madrid fare without Sergio Ramos?

Ramos left the Spanish capital to join PSG this summer

It remains a nightmare for many fans to remember that Sergio Ramos has left Real Madrid after spending almost a decade and a half in the Spanish capital. Considering what he has given the team over the years, what he meant to the club and how popular he was among the Los Blancos faithful, it is a huge blow for everyone involved.

To make matters worse, the club haven't signed a proper replacement for the departed centre-back. That means they'll likely look in-house for answers when the season kicks off. It remains to be seen how Carlo Ancelotti will solve the crisis after taking over from Zinedine Zidane as the gaffer in June.

Real Madrid have officially appointed Carlo Ancelotti as their successor to Zinedine Zidane pic.twitter.com/Ul4IqApMRT — SPORTbible (@sportbible) June 1, 2021

Meanwhile, Real Madrid have seen significant reinforcements in other departments. David Alaba arrived from Bayern Munich on a free transfer recently while the likes of Gareth Bale, Takefusa Kubo, Martin Odegaard, Jesus Vallejo, Dani Ceballos, Brahim Diaz and Luka Jovic all returned from their respective loans.

With the resources at his disposal, Ancelotti won't be short of options to field a world-class team to fight for every trophy next season. On that note, we'll quickly take a look at how Real Madrid can line up when the fresh campaign kicks off:

Goalkeeper: Thibaut Courtois

The Belgian's spot is without challenge

It is a no-brainer to see that Thibaut Courtois will keep his place between the sticks for Real Madrid next season. The Belgian was unstoppable last term, finishing with the second-highest number of La Liga clean sheets - 17 from 38 games.

He maintained his form in the recently concluded European Championships, playing a vital role in Belgium's run to the quarterfinals. It's interesting to learn that Courtois conceded just three goals throughout the tournament despite facing elite teams such as Russia, Denmark, Portugal and Italy.

That level of performance will naturally attract more opportunities. Ancelotti will surely be glad to have the guardian in red-hot form.

1 / 4 NEXT

Edited by Vishal Subramanian