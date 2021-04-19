How Solskjaer's guidance has turned Mason Greenwood into a complete player at Manchester United

Manchester United’s consistent run in recent weeks has coincided with a return to form for their highly-rated teenage forward Mason Greenwood.

The 19-year-old made a disastrous start to the season after getting himself into some trouble while away with the England national team last summer.

Greenwood was sent home by England manager Gareth Southgate after he and Phil Foden broke COVID-19 protocols and allegedly smuggled girls into their hotel room ahead of the game against Iceland.

All this unsettled the youngster, who became frontpage news on major tabloids for all the wrong reasons. But Mason Greenwood has picked himself back up and his development is once again going according to plan.

Mason Greenwood back among the goals

On Sunday, Mason Greenwood gave fans a timely reminder of his talent when he scored twice in Manchester United’s hard-fought 3-1 win over Burnley in the Premier League.

The young forward had a hand in all three goals scored by the Red Devils. He netted twice and was heavily involved in the build-up to the third, which was scored by Edinson Cavani.

Greenwood has struggled to attain the heights he chalked up last season, having scored 18 goals in all competitions last term. However, he’s now back to his very best.

The 19-year-old has now scored four goals in his last three Premier League matches and has been an important part of Manchester United’s five-game winning streak.

Solskjaer key to Mason Greenwood’s development

More than just the goals, Greenwood has also improved his all-round play and that is thanks to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s patience and guidance.

The Norwegian took the youngster out of the firing line when things were tough and eased him back into the first team when he was mentally and physically ready for the challenge.

The result of such shrewd coaching and impressive man-management has been the creation of a player who is more mature and more complete.

“He’s a good goalscorer, we know that. I thought the goal he scored against Tottenham shows that he’s worked on his game because he can go inside or outside and score, so he went outside,” Solskjaer praised Greenwood after the win over Burnley, as quoted by Manutd.com.

“Today he goes inside and scores. It must be a nightmare to defend against because he can go in or out, and go to his left or right. I'm so happy for him because he has put down a shift on the training ground.”

Solskjaer may not have won any trophies yet since joining Manchester United but he has tremendously improved the team and developed Mason Greenwood into an undisputed star at Old Trafford.