How the final 3-man shortlist for Ballon d'Or could look like

Modric has emerged as a favourite to win the Ballon d'Or this year. (IMAGE: FourFourTwo)

With only a month left until the best footballer in the world for the year 2018 is announced in Paris, the internet is buzzing with excitement in the lead-up to the Ballon d'Or award ceremony.

The award ceremony this year, promises to be one of the most intriguing ones in recent history, with the chances of the usual suspects Ronaldo and Messi being downplayed by fans and pundits alike for the first time since 2007.

It has almost been a month since France Football released the 30-man shortlist for Ballon d'Or. But, if we're being real, no one really cares about the 30-man list, all they want to know is who'll be the crowned the Ballon d'Or winner on the 3rd of December this year.

Well, who'll triumph this time around is still up for debate even as late as in November, what appears more conspicuous is the list of players who could make it in the final 3-man shortlist and compete for winning this prestigious accolade.

Thus, here we look at the 3 most probable candidates poised for a top 3 finish at the Ballon d'Or awards 2018.

#3 Antoine Griezmann

France v Croatia - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Final

Antoine Griezmann, the joint top-scorer for France in their successful World Cup 2018 campaign, has emerged as one of the leading players to claim the Ballon d'Or this December.

In a hugely successful year, the Atletico Madrid forward won the Europa League, the World Cup, the UEFA Super Cup and came second in a league that has Real Madrid and Barcelona in it.

It has been observed that in years when major international competitions take place, the chances of some of the best performing player at the tournament to win the trophy increase exponentially.

11 - Antoine Griezmann has scored or assisted 11 goals in nine knockout games at major tournaments (World Cup & Euro); more than any other player for France over the last 50 years, ahead of Zinedine Zidane (8) and Michel Platini (6). Talent.#WorldCupFinal #WorldCup #FRA pic.twitter.com/bIIxxCxzTU — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 15, 2018

Thus, Griezmann who was pivotal to Les Bleus' second World Cup triumph makes an obvious case for taking the trophy home this year. If his performances for the club are coupled with international success, there are not many players in the world right now more deserving than the French top goal-scorer across the top 5 leagues last season.

And he has been tipped to claim the trophy by the likes of Ronaldo, Luka Modric and Diego Simeone.

