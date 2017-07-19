How transfer deals actually work - 5 transfer myths busted

A lot of negotiations happen through Whatsapp!

@crazyharsh1995 by Harsh Biyani Top 5 / Top 10 19 Jul 2017, 21:43 IST

A lot goes on behind the scenes before pen meets paper

The transfer window is in full swing and clubs are doing their best to sign their top targets. The transfer window is the only thing that keeps the fans excited and gets them through this non-football period.

But how exactly a transfer deal happens is not known to most of the fans and there are a couple of myths regarding the same. Today, we take a look as to how transfer deals work in reality and also look at a few of the myths.

How do transfers work?

In any proposed deal, there are three key negotiations that take place – the negotiation between the buying and the selling club over the transfer fees, between the buying club and the player regarding his personal terms and between the buying club and the player's agent.

Technically, the selling club must first give permission to the buying club to go ahead and talk to the player regarding the move. But in reality, the buying club starts talking to the concerned player before receiving the green light from the selling club, which can lead to accusations of tapping up. This is what happened between Liverpool and Southampton regarding Virgil Van Dijk.

Many negotiations also happen through Whatsapp! Yes, you read that right, Whatsapp plays a key role in many of the transfers and why not. There are many advantages of negotiating through the app – everyone has a phone on hand, it’s easier than email, you can call anyone from any part of the world and the best part, you don’t have to change your contact details when you move to a new club.

This makes it easier for everyone to contact the player without having to go through the hassle of getting the new club’s contact information.