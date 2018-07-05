How Twitter has helped England believe they can win the World Cup

Shea Robinson FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 102 // 05 Jul 2018, 17:03 IST

The England squad play on inflatable unicorns during their free time

This World Cup may well be remembered for Germany’s early elimination, Russia knocking out Spain, Neymar playacting at every opportunity, or the influence of VAR resulting in a record number of penalty kicks. However, it is also possible that it will be remembered as the social-media-World-Cup.

Never before have fans had such access to players and on-goings behind the scenes during a major football tournament. With Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram allowing fans to get up-to-the-minute updates on everything happening at the World Cup, there is one country who has used this PR to their advantage – England.

...and chill. ❄️ A post shared by England (@england) on Jul 4, 2018 at 2:17pm PDT

For the last three decades, the English have entered major tournaments on the back of player attacks from the British media, discontent among the players in the squad, and a lack of faith and belief from their fans. In past tournaments, English players have not been allowed to use social media, speak to the press, or even bring their wives. However, this World Cup represents a U-turn, as the FA have provided exclusive behind-the-scenes media content from the English camp.

After a big session in the gym, the #ThreeLions will be back on the pitch this morning.



Watch more from yesterday: https://t.co/J9yLrGYKW6 pic.twitter.com/olTqG2T6lI — England (@England) June 30, 2018

A few weary legs in the #ThreeLions camp today, but the boys are back to work as attention quickly switches to Saturday's #WorldCup quarter-final. pic.twitter.com/xWGOGLPlvU — England (@England) July 4, 2018

While those who played last night hit the gym, the rest of the #ThreeLions squad trained in rainy Repino this afternoon.



Watch more on today's #LionsDen: https://t.co/W4h90WlCoL pic.twitter.com/n2AJzgNN35 — England (@England) July 4, 2018

Such peeks behind the curtain has worked positively, for both the players and the fans. For the England squad, it has brought them closer together as a group. England brought a relatively young squad to the World Cup with players such as Jessie Lingard who regularly posts on social media throughout the Premier League season. Allowing these players to continue posting pictures, videos, and other content keeps them happy and creates a squad harmony unlike any witnessed from England in recent memory.

Love this team. Proud of a first World Cup hat-trick. We keep going.

😁⚽⚽⚽ #WorldCup #ThreeLions 🦁🦁🦁 pic.twitter.com/c3UDUqL9EN — Harry Kane (@HKane) June 24, 2018

No mum, I’m not coming home. It’s... pic.twitter.com/VdFHVoEfTI — Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) July 3, 2018

The other effect of this PR offensive is the effect it is having on the English supporters. For the first time in a long time, they feel a connection with the players in the squad. This is due to personal content being posted across the players, the FA’s, and England’s social media accounts. This connection has created a real feeling in England that they can go all the way in this tournament and surrounded the English team with positivity.

Liverpool street station, its coming home pic.twitter.com/agWweHdfX3 — Kier (@KieranxHarrison) July 3, 2018

England fans celebrating that Harry Kane penalty. It's going off down in Croydon! 😁😁😁😁#COLENG pic.twitter.com/WW4oFMVHEN — Soccer AM (@SoccerAM) July 3, 2018

England fans celebrating Dier’s penalty! pic.twitter.com/jN8ylTwmFP — FIFA World Cup (@WorIdCupUpdates) July 3, 2018

Whether England eventually goes on to the lift the trophy or not, the PR and social media presence by the English FA and players has instilled a strong belief that this could be their year.