How Twitter reacted to Manchester City legend Vincent Kompany's departure news?

Manchester City v Watford - FA Cup Final

Manchester City captain, Vincent Kompany, has confirmed that he is going to leave the Citizens this summer to join his boyhood club RSC Anderlecht as a player-manager next season.

Having made 360 appearances for the Premier League champions in all competitions, Kompany has established himself as a Manchester City legend. Kompany joined the club from Anderlecht back in 2008 and helped Manchester City to keep 94 clean sheets in the Premier League.

Despite not winning any European trophy during his time at the Etihad, Kompany helped City to win four Premier League titles, two FA Cups and four League Cups. The defender explained his decision on Facebook and wrote,

"I have decided to take up the challenge at RSC Anderlecht. Player-Manager.

"I want to share my knowledge with the next purple generations. With that, I will also put a bit of Manchester in the heart of Belgium.

"This may come as a surprise to you. It's the most passionate yet rational decision I've ever made

"As a footballer, I was born and raised at RSC Anderlecht. Since the age of 6, I have been one with that club. A history of 34 league titles, they are second to none."

He continued,

"Mr. Coucke, the owner, pledged full support: time, budget, framework, staff, facilities. I was left not only impressed, but also intrigued by this sign of confidence in me.

"It got me thinking. The end of this season couldn't be more memorable. I have lived the dream here. I have learned so much the last 3 years. From an incredible manager. Pep Guardiola reignited my love for the game. I've witnessed, participated, analysed, absorbed, studied.

"Man City play the football I want to play. It is the football I want to teach and to see played."

He went on to thank the fans for their support,

"We've just seen the close of an incredible season. My 11th as a Blue. I cannot believe I'm writing this but ... also my last as a Blue.

"Countless times have I imagined this day, after all, the end has felt nearby for so many years. It still doesn't feel real. Man City has given me everything.

"As overwhelming as it is, the time has come for me to go. And what a season to bow out. I feel nothing but gratefulness. I am grateful to all those who supported me on a special journey, at a very special club."

Here's how people have reacted to Kompany's departure news:

I didn’t expect that. Their are some players you wish played for your club. @VincentKompany was one of them. A great centre back whose influence on and off the pitch was huge. https://t.co/5hfP1ceNUp — Gary Neville (@GNev2) May 19, 2019

Good luck to you, @VincentKompany with your new challenge. One of the greatest players, leaders and role models to have played on the green carpets of this country. And what a way to bow out from @ManCity 👏👏👏 https://t.co/ZE1IOywid7 — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) May 19, 2019

Thankyou Vincent Kompany for everything good luck see ya soon LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) May 19, 2019

Compartimos 8 años creciendo con el club. Un placer haber estado este tiempo juntos. Todo lo mejor en esta nueva etapa//We shared 8 years growing in this club. It was my pleasure to share this time together. All the best in this new stage, @VincentKompany 💪🏽💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/sSotPvCJCT — Sergio Kun Aguero (@aguerosergiokun) May 19, 2019

Farewell @VincentKompany.

I can pay him no greater compliment than to say I wish he'd been Arsenal's captain for the past decade. pic.twitter.com/gQS1GQUgsc — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 19, 2019

It was such a pleasure to play by your side those two years, cap! Thanks for everything you have taught me since day one. It was a honor to be in the field with you. City is going to miss you. Thanks, Kompany!#Legend pic.twitter.com/kPcBKoJa3g — Gabriel Jesus (@gabrieljesus33) May 19, 2019

Everything I’ve heard about Kompany makes me think he will be a good manager. Lot of respect for the homeless projects he did in Manchester. True leader and an intelligent football man



Came before the money and took them to the next level. They’ll likely never see his kind again — Stephen Howson 🇾🇪 (@MrStephenHowson) May 19, 2019

Vincent Kompany's leaving of Manchester City was done with class, much like the way he conducted himself throughout his career at the club. No fuss, no ego, no farewell tour. Scoring one of the best and most important goals in the club's history was his goodbye. — Oliver Holt (@OllieHolt22) May 19, 2019

Thank you so much @VincentKompany. Hard to put into words what you have done for this club over the last decade. A captain, a leader, a legend, a true gent and a great great player! You will be sorely missed! https://t.co/cG8FtdU5RT — Franny Lee CBE (@FrannyLee7) May 19, 2019