How Twitter reacted to Manchester City legend Vincent Kompany's departure news?  

Jyotirmoy Halder
ANALYST
News
61   //    20 May 2019, 11:14 IST

Manchester City v Watford - FA Cup Final
Manchester City v Watford - FA Cup Final

Manchester City captain, Vincent Kompany, has confirmed that he is going to leave the Citizens this summer to join his boyhood club RSC Anderlecht as a player-manager next season.

Having made 360 appearances for the Premier League champions in all competitions, Kompany has established himself as a Manchester City legend. Kompany joined the club from Anderlecht back in 2008 and helped Manchester City to keep 94 clean sheets in the Premier League.

Despite not winning any European trophy during his time at the Etihad, Kompany helped City to win four Premier League titles, two FA Cups and four League Cups. The defender explained his decision on Facebook and wrote,

"I have decided to take up the challenge at RSC Anderlecht. Player-Manager.
"I want to share my knowledge with the next purple generations. With that, I will also put a bit of Manchester in the heart of Belgium.
"This may come as a surprise to you. It's the most passionate yet rational decision I've ever made
"As a footballer, I was born and raised at RSC Anderlecht. Since the age of 6, I have been one with that club. A history of 34 league titles, they are second to none."

He continued,

"Mr. Coucke, the owner, pledged full support: time, budget, framework, staff, facilities. I was left not only impressed, but also intrigued by this sign of confidence in me.
"It got me thinking. The end of this season couldn't be more memorable. I have lived the dream here. I have learned so much the last 3 years. From an incredible manager. Pep Guardiola reignited my love for the game. I've witnessed, participated, analysed, absorbed, studied.
"Man City play the football I want to play. It is the football I want to teach and to see played."

He went on to thank the fans for their support,

"We've just seen the close of an incredible season. My 11th as a Blue. I cannot believe I'm writing this but ... also my last as a Blue.
"Countless times have I imagined this day, after all, the end has felt nearby for so many years. It still doesn't feel real. Man City has given me everything.
"As overwhelming as it is, the time has come for me to go. And what a season to bow out. I feel nothing but gratefulness. I am grateful to all those who supported me on a special journey, at a very special club."

Here's how people have reacted to Kompany's departure news:


