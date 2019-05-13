How Twitter reacted to Manchester City winning the Premier League for the second consecutive season?

Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester City - Premier League

Manchester City beat Brighton 4-1 at the Amex Stadium to lift their second consecutive Premier League title on Sunday.

The defending champions were a goal down in the first half, but that was quickly negated following goals from Sergio Aguero, Aymeric Laporte, Riyadh Mahrez, and Ilkay Gundogan.

The victory marks the first time a team has won back-to-back titles in the Premier League since Sir Alex Ferguson's Manchester United in 2009.

Pep Guardiola's men retained the title with a staggering 98 points, which is the second highest points haul in the history of the Premier League, two points behind his 100-point-tally last season.

City's closest title rivals this season, Liverpool, finished only one point behind them after a long and intense battle for the Premier League trophy.

Speaking after the win, Guardiola lauded Liverpool for helping his squad improve in terms of consistency and performance. He said,

"First we have to say congratulations to Liverpool and thank you so much because they help us to push and to increase our standards from last season."

"Competing against this team we had to do what we have done. It's incredible. I think last season Manchester City made the standard higher and Liverpool helped us to be there all the time."

"To win the title we had to win 14 games in a row. We knew for two or three months we could not drop one point. We did it playing all competitions until the end, except the Champions League semi-finals and final."

"It is incredible to do it after 100 points. Normally you have the tendency to go down and Liverpool helped us to be there and be consistent."

"We talked about going game by game but it was really difficult. It's not [just] my feeling, a feeling of all the club, the players, the staff – it is the toughest title I have won in my career by far."

Following their league win and their League Cup triumph in February, Manchester City will now look to complete a domestic treble by winning their FA Cup final against Watford on May 18.

Fans have now taken to Twitter to react to Manchester City's Premier League title win:

Manchester City were 10 points behind Liverpool on 29th December.



They then won 18 of the last 19 games of the season, including the final 14.



The 2018-19 Premier League champions. pic.twitter.com/RPFqXDynSt — bet365 (@bet365) May 12, 2019

🔵 @ManCity players going up to collect their second winners medal in a row like... pic.twitter.com/EVon6UtIsf — COPA90 (@COPA90) May 12, 2019

Manchester City players after Mane and Murray scored. pic.twitter.com/mfI5IDyaoY — Idris (@Crhedrys) May 12, 2019

Manchester City in last 2 Premier League seasons:



Games: 76

Wins: 64

Draws: 6

Losses: 6

Points: 198

Win %: 84

Goals Scored: 201

Goals Conceded: 50

Goal Difference: 149

Clean Sheets: 36



Trophies: 🏆🏆 #Back2Back pic.twitter.com/f6IeAES16o — City Chief ️ (@City_Chief) May 12, 2019

BREAKING: I can confirm that my season long loan at Manchester City has ended and I will return to a full time Everton fan next season. Thanks for your support 💙 — Evertonblues2 (check pinned) (@Evertonblues2) May 12, 2019

Congratulations to Manchester City. A phenomenal, remarkably consistent and relentless team managed by one of the very best the game has seen. 198 points over two seasons is extraordinary! — Melissa Reddy (@MelissaReddy_) May 12, 2019

The best team and fans in the land and all the world 💙💙💙 @ManCity #ChampionsAgain #CTID pic.twitter.com/dZz4vxL6jF — Paul Dickov (@OfficialPDickov) May 12, 2019

Go to Liverpool you’d think we’ve just won the league. Go to Manchester, you’d think City just lost out on it. — Danny (@_YoungyLFC98) May 12, 2019

Longest Winning Run in a Single Top-Flight Season:



Manchester City 2017/18: 18

Manchester City 2018/19: 14

Arsenal 2001/02: 13

Chelsea 2016/17: 13

Sunderland 1891/92: 13

Preston 1891/92: 13 pic.twitter.com/sKeUHdy8Sb — City Chief ️ (@City_Chief) May 12, 2019

Manchester City have lost only 6 games in two seasons. They’ve scored 201 goals in two season. They’ve also amassed 198 points in two seasons.



Pep Guardiola has built the GREATEST #PremierLeague team EVER. The PEP EFFECT. 👌🏽 — Ediye (@iamOkon) May 12, 2019