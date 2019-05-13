×
How Twitter reacted to Manchester City winning the Premier League for the second consecutive season?

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
132   //    13 May 2019, 10:08 IST

Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester City - Premier League
Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester City - Premier League

Manchester City beat Brighton 4-1 at the Amex Stadium to lift their second consecutive Premier League title on Sunday.

The defending champions were a goal down in the first half, but that was quickly negated following goals from Sergio Aguero, Aymeric Laporte, Riyadh Mahrez, and Ilkay Gundogan.

The victory marks the first time a team has won back-to-back titles in the Premier League since Sir Alex Ferguson's Manchester United in 2009.

Pep Guardiola's men retained the title with a staggering 98 points, which is the second highest points haul in the history of the Premier League, two points behind his 100-point-tally last season.

City's closest title rivals this season, Liverpool, finished only one point behind them after a long and intense battle for the Premier League trophy.

Speaking after the win, Guardiola lauded Liverpool for helping his squad improve in terms of consistency and performance. He said,

"First we have to say congratulations to Liverpool and thank you so much because they help us to push and to increase our standards from last season."
"Competing against this team we had to do what we have done. It's incredible. I think last season Manchester City made the standard higher and Liverpool helped us to be there all the time."
"To win the title we had to win 14 games in a row. We knew for two or three months we could not drop one point. We did it playing all competitions until the end, except the Champions League semi-finals and final."
"It is incredible to do it after 100 points. Normally you have the tendency to go down and Liverpool helped us to be there and be consistent."
"We talked about going game by game but it was really difficult. It's not [just] my feeling, a feeling of all the club, the players, the staff – it is the toughest title I have won in my career by far."

Following their league win and their League Cup triumph in February, Manchester City will now look to complete a domestic treble by winning their FA Cup final against Watford on May 18.

Fans have now taken to Twitter to react to Manchester City's Premier League title win:

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester City Pep Guardiola Twitter Reactions
