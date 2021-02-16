How will Barcelona Lineup vs PSG? | UEFA Champions League 2020-21

Barcelona will take on Paris-Saint Germain (PSG) in the Champions league round of 16 tie on Tuesday, and the Blaugrana will look to make home advantage count.

Ronaldo Koeman’s side are in a good run of form at the moment despite their 2-0 defeat in the Copa Del Rey nearly a week ago, and are perhaps peaking at the right moment.

The Catalans have won their last seven La Liga games in a row, a run that will give them belief that they can progress to the quarterfinals of the Champions League at PSG’s expense.

The last time the two sides squared off in Europe, there was plenty of drama as Barcelona pulled off the biggest comeback in Champions League history. From 4-0 down after the first leg, Barcelona put six past PSG to win the return leg 6-1 and progress in what was a memorable game at Camp Nou.

PSG are not at full strength, so Barcelona will be quietly confident of getting a result and taking a lead into the second leg.

On that note, let’s take a look at:

How Barcelona could lineup against PSG:

Goalkeeper

Marc-Andre ter Stegen is the number 1, and he should keep his place in goal against the Parisians. Despite Barcelona’s good form, ter Stegen has failed to keep a clean-sheet in the last five games for the side.

His last shutout came against Elche in late January, and he will hope his defense protects him better on Tuesday night.

Defenders

Gerard Pique is back, but he is not match-fit yet. It would be a huge surprise if Ronald Koeman goes with the Spaniard at the back when Samuel Umtiti has had more time to get his match fitness.

Umtiti is likely to partner Clement Lenglet in defense for the Blaugrana. They will be up against Mauro Icardi, who is expected to lead the line for PSG.

The Argentine’s movement and finishing make him a dangerous forward in and around the penalty box, so the defensive duo will need to be vigilant.

Sergino Dest is back and came off the bench in the 5-1 win against Alaves. He could get the nod to play at right-back and is expected to face Kylian Mbappe.

Jordi Alba should keep his place at left-back and his attacking runs will be key for Barcelona, who will want to play on the front-foot against Mauricio Pochettino’s side.