How will Barcelona Lineup vs Sevilla? | La Liga 2020-21

Barcelona will take on Sevilla in La Liga on Saturday and the Blaugrana will hope to keep the pressure on Atletico Madrid in the title race.

Ronald Koeman’s side have been pretty impressive in the league in the last two months or so, and are one of the form teams at the moment.

Although their cup form hasn’t been the best, the Blaugrana will know they can still wrestle away the advantage from Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid in the coming weeks.

Like Barcelona, Sevilla too have been in a scintillating run of form, and can move above Barcelona with a win. Julen Lopetegui’s side have the edge when it comes to head to head, and are unbeaten in the last three games against the Blaugrana.

Barcelona will be wary of Sevilla’s threat, but they have the players to beat Lopetegui’s side. So without further ado, let’s take a look at how Barcelona might line up against Sevilla.

Barcelona's probable XI vs Sevilla

Goalkeeper

Marc-Andre ter Stegen has kept just one clean-sheet in the last five games in all competitions for Barcelona, and he will hope that run improves.

The German has kept seven clean-sheets so far this season and will look to increase that tally against Sevilla.

Defenders

The Blaugrana’s defence has been leaky in recent weeks because of the number of changes at the back. Barcelona have conceded 22 goals so far in La Liga this season, and that is the highest among the top five teams in the league.

Clement Lenglet is likely to partner Gerard Pique in the centre-half role, and the duo will be up against a quality Sevilla attack. Jordi Alba and Sergino Dest should line up at left-back and right-back respectively.

In Youssef En-Nesyri, Sevilla have a forward who can test defenders aerially and is a strong finisher. The Barcelona defence can ill-afford to give him too much time and space in the penalty area.

Barcelona were beaten 2-0 by Sevilla in the first leg of the Copa Del Rey nearly a fortnight ago, but this will be a much-changed backline to the one that played that night at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.