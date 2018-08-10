How will each Top 6 team fare in the Premier League this year?

The English Premier League starts today, the 10th of August, and all around England, teams are preparing for the long, gruelling season ahead of them. Every team will aspire to do well, especially the top 6 teams, who have all got great players and could all realistically win the Premier League.

Every team has equipped themselves with new signings, except for Tottenham Hotspur. In this article, we will review every Top 6 team's most likely starting 11, along with an analysis and their chance of winning the Premier League.

Disclaimer: This article puts forth the views of the author.

#6 Manchester United

Manchester United could have a tough season

As we have been constantly reminded this summer, it is Jose Mourinho's 3rd season in charge at Old Trafford, the season in which he always collapses. The Special One has been trying to change up the squad for this crucial season, especially the midfield, right-wing, and center-back.

While Brazilian midfielder Fred has been signed from Shakhtar Donetsk, a deal which the Red Devils hope will bring the best out of Paul Pogba. Besides that, no progress has been made besides Diogo Dalot, a young Portuguese defender who can play on both flanks and is seen as a possible Antonio Valencia replacement.

Jose Mourinho has been chasing after Toby Alderweireld but to no avail. Willian, Jose's favourite player, was also been linked with Manchester United to help the club on the right wing, an area in which only Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard are able to perform in.

No offence to either of the two players, but Willian's performances have just been better than the 2 others, making it clear why the Portuguese manager was so eager to have Willian join Manchester United.

Unfortunately, with Deadline Day past us, Willian will not be able to reunite with Jose Mourinho at Manchester United this summer.

Manchester United Possible Starting XI 2018/19

Strengths: An exceptional, strong centre-striker in Romelu Lukaku will definitely help the club score goals. The club also has one of the best, if not the best, goalkeeper in the world in David De Gea.

Their midfield is stockpiled with creative players who can give Romelu Lukaku brilliant scoring opportunities. Their left wing is stockpiled with brilliant players, meaning that Jose Mourinho has tons of options on the bench for their attack.

Weaknesses: While preseason can never be a proper guide, the Red Devils only won 2 games in the entire preseason, while also drawing to several teams who are not of the same standard, such as Club America and San Jose Earthquakes.

That alone is enough for a serious loss of morale among the Red Devils, and Mourinho's pessimistic comments about his 3rd season failures will just add to the lack of belief in the red half of Manchester.

Expected finish: 6th. In football, mental preparation can be just as important as preparing physically. Also, the self-proclaimed Special One has always had a terrible 3rd season with all of his previous clubs, so why should the 2018/19 season be any different for Jose and the Red Devils.

