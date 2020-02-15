How will Manchester City’s ban impact Premier League's Champions League representation next season?

Sheffield United v Manchester City - Premier League

Manchester City have been banned for two upcoming seasons of Champions League football which has made things quite interesting for those chasing European Football for next season. Assuming Manchester City finish in top four this season and their ban stands despite the impeding appeal, in that case, the team finishing fifth this season will be eligible to play in Champions League next season.

According to the Champions League's rule 4.08, any forfeited spot goes to the next best-placed club in the domestic championship for that season. The rule states:

"A club which is not admitted to the competition is replaced by the next best-placed club in the top domestic championship of the same association, provided the new club fulfills the admission criteria."

The news will indeed cheer all the Sheffield United, Tottenham Hotspur, and Manchester United fans as it increases their chances of playing among the elites of Europe next season. As things stand, Manchester City are second with 51 points and are very unlikely to drop out of top four.

Following them are Leicester City with 50 points, another team that will most certainly stay in the top four. Then come Chelsea with 41 points followed by Sheffield United (39 pts), Tottenham Hotspur (37 pts), and Manchester United (35 pts). However, both Spurs and The Red Devils have a game in hand over Chris Wilder's team.

Lifeline for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Manchester United

Manchester City v Manchester United - Carabao Cup: Semi Final

As things stand, a fifth-place finish in the Premier League this season will earn Champions League qualification. The team who are most likely to be benefited from this bizarre turn of events are Manchester United. A lot of the club's plan for the summer transfer window depends on Champions League football and their ability to attract the best young players in the game.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been full of praises for his injury-hit squad and how they have coped under the adverse situations. However, with Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay nearing full fitness and the new signing Bruno Fernandes impressing on his debut, Red Devils are likely to enjoy a better second half to their season.

If Solskajer can put together a consistent run of results, Manchester United could end up finishing fifth this season and count themselves very lucky to still be playing in Champions League next season due to the ban imposed on their noisy neigbours.

Sheffield United could create history

Sheffield United v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League

At the beginning of this season, a large section of the pundits and fans would have tipped Sheffield United to be relegated to the Championship, however, Chris Wilder's men have exceeded all expectations and are on the brink of European Football next season.

They are surprising us week-in-week-out and are getting the results they need. The Blades are within touching distance of playing in Europe next season which has been unheared for any newly promoted team in recent seasons. They may be competing against teams with better pedigree and squad strenth but they are very much in the race and will fight until the last day of the season to ensure they have Champions League football at Bramall Lane next season.