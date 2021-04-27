How will Real Madrid lineup against Chelsea | UEFA Champions League 2020-21

Real Madrid have quite a few injury issues to cope with as they take on a resilient Chelsea side in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League semi-final tie tonight.

It's familiar territory for Real Madrid as they move into the semi-finals and to within touching distance of the UEFA Champions League title. However, they will have their work cut out for them against Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea, who have been one of the toughest teams to break down in recent times.

To make things more complicated for Real Madrid, Zinedine Zidane has quite a few selection problems with some of his star players out injured. But Zizou has made a habit of finding a way in the UEFA Champions League and we expect no lesser from the Real Madrid manager.

Without further ado, let's take a look at how Real Madrid will lineup against Chelsea tonight.

Real Madrid Goalkeeper

Liverpool FC v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: Leg Two

No surprises here. Real Madrid will go with their reliable no. 1 Thibaut Courtois. The Belgian will guard the sticks for Los Blancos against his former club and he has been in great form of late.

Courtois has kept cleansheets in all of his last four matches and will be keen to shut Chelsea out as well. The match is expected to be a cagey affair with Chelsea not showing the kind of attacking flair to match their defensive capabilities.

Courtois could yet be tested with the likes of Mason Mount and Timo Werner showing a lot of initiative in recent times. The German striker's finishing leaves a lot to be desired but Mason Mount has been fancying chances from distance of late and he will force Courtois to be on his toes tonight.

Real Madrid defenders

Raphael Varane had missed both the legs against Liverpool but is now back

Real Madrid are without two of their key defenders. Sergio Ramos is still not ready to play, though he is back in training. Ferland Mendy has now been ruled out of the first leg. As such, we expect Nacho Fernandez to start at left-back ahead of Marcelo.

Raphael Varane is back and he will be partnered at the heart of the defense with Eder Militao, who has done a very good job of late. Lucas Vazquez had been filling in for Dani Carvajal but is now out injured.

Carvajal is back though and started in the game against Real Betis over the weekend and he will be deployed at right-back today.

Real Madrid injury list for their UCL clash against Chelsea tomorrow 🤕



Sergio Ramos (Calf)

Lucas Vazquez (Knee)

Fede Valverde (COVID-19)

Ferland Mendy (Calf) pic.twitter.com/3sUw50GRsx — International Champions Cup (@IntChampionsCup) April 26, 2021

