How will Real Madrid Lineup vs Liverpool? | UEFA Champions League 2020-21

Real Madrid will host Liverpool in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final tie tomorrow and could field a very strong team.

Liverpool will be looking to avenge their 3-1 loss in the 2017-18 UEFA Champions League final when they take on Real Madrid on Tuesday. The Merseysiders have looked more of a settled united over the last few games after looking completely bereft of ideas just a few weeks back.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid have fought their way back into the La Liga title race and are now just three points behind league leaders Atletico Madrid. Karim Benzema and Marco Asensio have been in good goalscoring form for Zinedine Zidane's men and they will put their best foot forward on Tuesday.

Real Madrid are also unbeaten in their last 11 matches and have won nine of those. They will field their best 11 against Liverpool as Jurgen Klopp's side have a stellar record away from home this season.

Without further ado, let's take a look at how Real Madrid will line up on Tuesday against Liverpool.

How Real Madrid could lineup against Liverpool

Goalkeeper

Real Madrid v Atletico de Madrid - La Liga Santander

Thibaut Courtois has not exactly kept a lot of cleansheets but he continues to be a formidable force between the sticks for Real Madrid. The Belgian made sure Eibar didn't find any joy in terms of goals this past weekend as he pulled the shutter down on his goal.

Courtois' position has not been under threat this season thanks to his consistency and he will be their goalkeeper on Tuesday.

🎙| Courtois:



"I feel very good. I have helped my team a lot from the start of the season and I hope we will win the title with Real Madrid. Champions League is still missing in my trophies cabinet and there is a lot of hunger for it." pic.twitter.com/vkxVkwMKql — Madrid Xtra. (@MadridXtra) March 29, 2021

Real Madrid Defenders

FC Internazionale v Real Madrid: Group B - UEFA Champions League

Real Madrid have suffered a huge blow as Sergio Ramos picked up a calf injury while on international duty. As such, they will be without their captain on Tuesday. In his absence, Raphael Varane and Nacho are expected to start at centre-back.

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos is set to miss both legs of the quarter-final against Liverpool after suffering a muscle injury.#UCL pic.twitter.com/ppTzFnrDqn — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) April 1, 2021

Lucas Vazquez is likely to start at right-back. The Spaniard has been excellent in Real Madrid's last three games and was their standout performer in the 3-1 second leg win over Atalanta a couple of weeks back.

Ferland Mendy has been Real Madrid's first-choice left-back throughout the course of the season and he is expected to start tomorrow as well. The left-back will need to be on his toes against Mohamed Salah and will need to be careful about leaving space in behind him.

