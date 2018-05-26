How will the Premier League's Top 5 close the gap on Manchester City?

Areas to address for the Premier League Top 6 to challenge Manchester City next season

Champions of England- Manchester City

Manchester City, under Pep Guardiola's expert guidance, romped to the Premier League title with 5 games to play. Manchester City dominated the Premier League from start to finish and ended up breaking a host of records. They became the first team to score 100 points in a season and also finished as champions with the largest points difference, 19 points.

This clearly shows how far they were ahead of the rest of the pack. The traditional giants of English football were unable to challenge the Citizens this season. The other teams have a long way to go before they can challenge Manchester City next season. The teams will need to make numerous changes to their squad to close the gap to the rampant Citizens.

In this article, we take a look at the areas that the Premier League's top 6 need to address for them to pose a challenge to Manchester City-