How Wolves went from the Championship to top 4 hopefuls in the space of 3 years

Wolves' number 9 Raúl Jiménez

Since the appointment of Nuno Espírito Santo in May of 2017, Wolverhampton Wanderers have progressed significantly and are now on the verge of a European place for the second year running. And they could go one step further from last season by finishing in the top 4 this campaign, beating the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea to the final Champions League place. This would be an incredible achievement for a Wolves side who were sitting mid-table in the Championship not so long ago.

In fact, before the appointment of Nuno Espírito Santo, Wolves were sitting 15th in the league. However, the arrival of players like Willy Bolly and Diogo Jota along with the exciting signing of Ruben Neves helped to transform a Wolves side from relegation battlers to promotion hopefuls. And with the transformation of the squad complete, Wolves were ready to challenge for promotion with a quick, short-passing style of play at the forefront of a great Wolves team worthy of the Premier League. The talented Wolves side were ready for a new challenge after a debut season title win for Santo meaning a place in the Premier League was secured for the 18/19 season.

Nuno Espirito Santo's side are currently 7th and 6 points away from Chelsea in the Premier League.

Going into their first season back in the top flight for 6 years, Wolves once again looked to the transfer market for reinforcements with Mexican striker, Raul Jimenez the noteworthy transfer of the summer for Wolves who looked primed and ready for Premier League football. However, it took Wolves 4 games before their first win back after 2 draws and a loss in their opening 3 games. Although, once the win came against West Ham, they never looked back as Wolves went on to chalk a remarkable debut season in the Premier League, finishing 7th.

Santo's Wolves side not only finished above Premier League veterans such as Leicester and Everton but they also picked up some impressive victories along the way against 4 of the famous top 6. Wolves beat all of Chelsea, Arsenal, Spurs and even Manchester United in an incredible giant-killing campaign. And this giant-killing mentality still remains to this day and has very much been a highlight of Wolves' current campaign.

@Wolves vs the top 6 this season in all competitions:



🤝 1-1 vs Man City

🤝 1-1 @ Man United

🤝 1-1 @ Arsenal

✅ 2-1 vs Chelsea

✅ 3-1 @ Tottenham

✅ 2-1 vs Liverpool

🤝 1-1 @ Chelsea

✅ 2-1 vs Man United

✅ 3-1 vs Arsenal



Outstanding effort 👏👏👏 — Free Super Tips (@FootySuperTips) April 24, 2019

So, with Wolves now playing European football, the big question was, could they compete at such a high level? And the answer to that question is, of course. They have beaten the likes of Torino, Braga and even defeated Besiktas 4-0 to qualify for the Round of 32 where they will face an Espanyol side who have beaten Barcelona this season.

Moreover, alongside their European progression, Wolves have also been doing exceptionally well in the Premier League where they sit 7th and only 6 points away from the top 4, a place Wolves fans could only dream of 2 years ago. This success has been down to the recruitment of the right players as well as Nuno Espírito Santo's style of play that has taken the Premier League by storm since his arrival.

There's a Champions League place still on the cards, whether it be through winning the Europa League or finishing 4th in the league in a season that has already seen them do the double over Manchester City. Santo has done an unimaginable job at Wolves where he will look to once again make the impossible possible.