Nuno hails 'relentless' Wolves after Man City victory

A proud Nuno Espirito Santo hailed his "relentless" Wolves team after a 3-2 win over Manchester City in the Premier League on Friday.

Wolves found themselves 2-0 behind at the Molineux after Raheem Sterling's brace followed Ederson's 12th-minute red card for City.

However, they fought back and goals from Adama Traore, Raul Jimenez and Matt Doherty saw them stun City and climb into fifth in the table.

Nuno lauded his team for their fight as they moved to within eight points of third-placed City.

"We are relentless and will keep on going, it doesn't matter what happens, we want to compete," the Wolves head coach said, via the club's website.

"Of course, they were blocking our game, on our right side, but most important was staying in the game. Conceding the second goal makes the task very hard, it's a very good team, but we played good, nice goals.

"We had to stay in the game. We got punished with one mistake in the second half, when we didn't press well, but we reacted very good.

"The way we achieved the goals was very good, the way we reacted, the way we kept players with so much quality under pressure – it requires a lot of effort."

Nuno, whose team visit league leaders Liverpool on Sunday, was proud of Wolves' second-half performance.

"No matter what the result, I must be proud of the way the players played. We made mistakes, but let's be fair to the game, everything changes when City have one man less," he said.

"We had much more of the ball but had to find solutions. Second half we reacted, played the way we want to do things, combining one side to the other, one versus one in the wide areas, and I'm delighted."