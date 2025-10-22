Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo: Boxing trainer reveals who between the 2 will have a successful boxing career

American boxing trainer Malik Scott believes Lionel Messi would have a more successful career as a boxer than his longtime football rival Cristiano Ronaldo.

Messi and Ronaldo have dominated the world of football for almost two decades and still continue to go strong despite being in the twilight of their careers. The duo have influenced the beautiful game so profoundly that other legends of other sports, including combat sports, often debate which of them will have a greater career outside football.

Speaking to Jackpot City Casino, Malik Scott suggested that Lionel Messi’s natural demeanor and psychological toughness make him more equipped than ‘soft’ Cristiano Ronaldo for boxing. He said:

"Messi [is more equipped for a second career as a fighter than Ronaldo]. Messi’s character comes across just a little bit more rougher for boxing, in his demeanor. The other fella [Ronaldo] to me, he has a competitive, but a very, like, soft demeanor when he's not playing. And there's nothing wrong with that, but to me, Messi always looks like he's on go-time. He always looks like, if you say the wrong thing or disrespect him the wrong way he will mess you up."

In an interview with BetIdeas in September, former UFC star Jorge Masvidal somewhat echoed Scott’s sentiments as he claimed Messi has what it takes to compete in MMA, saying:

“He’s a phenomenal athlete, and one thing about him is he’s one of the most disciplined guys that’s ever walked the face of the earth. He’s in crazy good shape, but fighting is fighting, right? But yeah, definitely he could. With his mindset and his athletic gifts that God’s given him, if he got after it and pursued it for a good amount of time. I’m sure he could do some things.”

Cristiano Ronaldo is edging closer to reaching a milestone of 1,000 career goals, while Lionel Messi is just one assist away from becoming the first player to register 400 assists.

“That would be a great fight” – When former boxer Amir Khan said he would pay to watch Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo fight in the boxing ring

Former boxer Amir Khan had said he would ‘buy a ticket’ to watch Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo if the pair ever have to slug it out between the ropes. However, he considered a boxing bout between them unlikely.

He told Instant Casino in April:

“That would be a great fight. I’d buy a ticket for that. We don’t know who the number one is. I like both - Ronaldo’s a great ambassador, so is Messi. But with the kind of money those guys are on, I don’t think they’d ever actually fight. They don’t need to.”

Messi currently plays for Inter Miami in the MLS, while Ronaldo plies his trade with Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League.

About the author Ezekiel Olamide Ezekiel is a European football journalist who covers breaking news and transfer rumors at Sportskeeda. He is currently pursuing an undergraduate degree in Accounting and has a work experience of around 3 years, having previously worked at the likes of Opera News Hub and Extratime Talk. He is a proponent of factual accuracy, meticulous research, verification of sources and journalistic ethics and standards.



An ardent Chelsea fan, Ezekiel's journey as a football fan began in his childhood, witnessing Ronaldinho dazzle with his skills. His interest in the beautiful game deepened after Nigeria were knocked out of the 2010 FIFA World Cup; he was impressed with the Super Eagles' fighting spirit in their 2-2 Group B draw against South Korea. Some other World Cup matches which have left a deep impact on him were Belgium's incredible comeback against Japan in the round of 16 of the 2018 version and the 2022 final.



Lionel Messi is the one true GOAT for Ezekiel and he also follows the Major League Soccer and the Saudi Pro League owing to him and Cristiano Ronaldo. When not writing, he spends his free time deepening his SEO knowledge and watching skits. Know More