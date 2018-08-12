Huddersfield Town 0-3 Chelsea: 5 Hits and Flops

Mosope Ominiyi FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

Chelsea ran out comfortable away winners at the John Smith Stadium

Chelsea began Premier League life under Maurizio Sarri with a morale-boosting away victory at the John Smith Stadium against a Huddersfield side who looked encouraging at times, but seemingly helpless to stop the Blues' wave of attacks once they grew in confidence.

Goals from N'Golo Kanté, Jorginho from the penalty spot and a late Pedro finish ensured all three points for the visitors - though they could count themselves fortunate to hold a two-goal advantage going into the half-time interval.

Alex Pritchard was a dangerous creative force in the final third, Steve Mounié came close on three occasions and hit the post with a close-range header just minutes after Kanté opened the scoring. Then, on the stroke of half-time, Marcos Alonso was hauled down inside the box and Jorginho made no mistake from twelve yards out.

Pedro added the icing on the cake with 10 minutes left, having been teed up by Eden Hazard - who came on as a substitute and immediately went about tormenting Huddersfield defenders. Here are five players who experienced contrasting fortunes during this affair:

#5 Flop: Ben Hamer

Hamer was made to look silly on multiple occasions

It was a bold decision to start the Englishman over first-chance Jonas Lossl and one that ultimately didn't pay off for the host here. His distribution was inaccurate, he failed to command his area particularly well nor provide the backline with much confidence behind them.

Kante's goal, although not easy on the eye, swerved awkwardly toward the far corner. It was not hit with much venom but given his starting position, the ball's trajectory deceived him and he could only watch helplessly.

As for Jorginho's spot-kick, he was made to look silly. The Italy international waited for him to move to one side, faking to strike before sliding it across the opposite corner while he was essentially on his knees.

Pedro applied the finishing touch after Hazard accelerated forward with purpose before unselfishly teeing up the Spaniard, who was cool and collected before lifting the ball over the onrushing Hamer, watching it trickle into the corner.

