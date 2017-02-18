FA Cup 2016/17: Huddersfield Town 0-0 Manchester City, 5 Talking Points

Manchester City were far from their best as they were held to a goalless draw by Huddersfield.

@NishanthNS_97 by Nishanth Top 5 / Top 10 18 Feb 2017, 23:56 IST

Claudio Bravo’s last game for City was against Everton

Huddersfield Town put in a fantastic performance to force Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City into a replay at the Etihad stadium in the fifth round of the FA Cup on a bright and sunny day in the town of Huddersfield in West Yorkshire.

Both teams would certainly be disappointed with the fixture congestion going into the business end of the season, however, both teams were equally deserving of the draw. It seemed like Huddersfield started off the game in top gear and were perhaps the better team in the first half while Manchester City came right back into the game in the second half.

Some gritty defending from the Terriers saw City struggle to break through their defence. Even the introductions of Leroy Sane and Kevin De Bruyne seemed to have no effect as Huddersfield held on for a 0-0 draw at the John Smith’s stadium. Here are five talking points from the game:

#1 Claudio Bravo finally has a good game

Manchester City’s most controversial transfer in a while – Claudio Bravo was finally given a start after being dropped by manager Pep Guardiola. After coming in from Barcelona this summer to replace out of favour goalkeeper Joe Hart, Bravo has had a disastrous time in the Premier League with one of the worst goalkeeping records this campaign.

While his shot stopping was poor, his distribution was also below par and Willy Caballero was rightly given a chance to replace the Chilean. On his return today, Bravo was fantastic on the ball and looked as confident as he did during his Barcelona days.

While he wasn’t troubled too much, he did have a few shots at him and did very well to keep out any danger. He seemed very confident and comfortable in goal for Manchester City and seemed very different from the clumsy and nervous player he was only a few months ago. '