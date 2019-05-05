Huddersfield Town 1-1 Manchester United: 3 Harsh Takeaways for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Jayesh Motwani FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 438 // 05 May 2019, 22:49 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Ole watches the game from the sidelines as United misses out on a win.

Manchester United traveled to Huddersfield Town as the race from the top 4 continued and the away side played a 1-1 draw with the Terriers. For Manchester United, the goal was scored by Scott McTominay, while Isaac Mbenza put Huddersfield back in the game.

In the first half, Manchester United were pressing high and they had that desire about them, especially in the first twenty minutes. McTominay got United the lead as he struck a shot from just outside the box. United were trying to get the game done and dusted and they were very close with Paul Pogba's header striking the post during the game.

In the second half, all that intensity just went away and United literally gave Huddersfield a way back into the game. The goal itself was root one stuff. Huddersfield goalie Jonas Lossl puts sends a long kick upfield, right in the path of Issac Mbenza who placed the ball right under de Gea. United struck the bar again with Pogba later on but the home side held on to get a deserved draw.

This means that it is now mathematically impossible for Solskjaer and his men to make the top 4 and now they will play in the Europa League. In this slideshow, we take a look at the 3 harsh takeaways that Solskjaer could make out of that lackluster display.

#3 Manchester United's defense needs a huge summer overhaul

Ashley Young has been poor in recent months.

As if you didn't know this already. Manchester United need to change the look of their defense completely next season as the players who are currently playing at this club aren't good enough.

Starting from the right, their captain Ashley Young has been poor for months really and his crossing this season has been utter shambles. United need a right back and not a young one, they need somebody who can be a quick fix at that spot.

Center back is one position United need to invest heavily in. At some point in the season, United were playing Phil Jones and Ashley Young as the center halves and this is 2019. I still think Victor Lindelof will become good, but he needs someone of the caliber of Virgil Van Djik to stamp his authority on every game.

Currently, United seem to have their left back spot sorted out, but Shaw has the knack of getting injured and they should be looking at a potential back-up in the summer.

1 / 3 NEXT