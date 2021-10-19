Huddersfield Town vs Birmingham City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Huddersfield Town and Birmingham City square off in round 13 of the EFL Championship at the John Smith's Stadium on Wednesday.

The hosts head into the game on a three-game unbeaten run, while the visitors have lost each of their last three games and are without a win in any of their most recent six.

Huddersfield Town’s resurgence continued last time out as they claimed a 2-0 win over Hull City on home turf.

Carlos Corberan’s men head into Wednesday’s game unbeaten in each of their last three matches, picking up two wins and one draw since ending their run of two consecutive defeats back in September.

With 20 points from 12 games, Huddersfield Town are currently sixth in the EFL Championship table, one point above Reading and just outside the playoff places.

Birmingham City, on the other hand, were left empty handed once again when they fell to a 1-0 defeat against title-chasing West Bromwich Albion last time out.

Lee Bowyer’s side have now failed to taste victory in each of their last six games, picking up one point and losing five games.

Birmingham City are currently 19th on the log with 12 points from 13 games, four points above Barnsley in the relegation zone.

Huddersfield Town vs Birmingham City Head-To-Head

With 42 wins from the last 105 meetings between the sides, Huddersfield Town head into Wednesday’s game with a slightly superior record in this fixture. Birmingham City have picked up 39 wins, while 34 games have ended all square.

Huddersfield Town Form Guide: L-L-W-D-W

Birmingham City Form Guide: L-D-L-L-L

Huddersfield Town vs Birmingham City Team News

Huddersfield Town

The hosts head into the game with a lengthy injury list as Pipa, Jordan Rhodes, Ryan Schofield, Aaron Rowe, Alex Vallejo and Ademipo Odubeko continue their spell on the sidelines.

Injured: Pipa, Jordan Rhodes, Ryan Schofield, Aaron Rowe, Alex Vallejo, Ademipo Odubeko

Suspended: None

Birmingham City

Spanish midfielder Ivan Sanchez remains the only injury concern for the visitors.

Injured: Ivan Sanchez

Suspended: None

Huddersfield Town vs Birmingham City Predicted XI

Huddersfield Town Predicted XI (3-4-3): Lee Nicholls; Levi Colvill, Tom Lees, Matthew Pearson; Harry Toffolo, Lewis O'Brien, Jonathan Hogg, Sorba Thomas; Josh Koroma, Danny Ward, Danel Sinani

Birmingham City Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Matija Sarkic, Marc Roberts, Harlee Dean, Kristian Pedersen, Maxime Colin, Ryan Woods, Ivan Sunjic, Jeremie Bela, Tahith Chong, Scott Hogan, Troy Deeney

Huddersfield Town vs Birmingham City Prediction

Huddersfield Town have put together a fine run of form in recent weeks and will be looking to keep the juggernaut rolling. Next up is an opposing side who have managed just one point from their last 18 available. We are backing Huddersfield Town to claim all three points in this one.

Prediction: Huddersfield Town 2-1 Birmingham City

