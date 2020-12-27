Huddersfield Town vs Blackburn Rovers prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Huddersfield Town are set to play hosts to Blackburn Rovers at the John Smith's Stadium on Wednesday in their latest EFL Championship fixture.

Huddersfield Town come into this game on the back of a 2-1 loss to Barnsley yesterday at Oakwell. A brace from Polish center-back Michal Helik ensured victory for Valerien Ismael's Barnsley. Young center-back Rarmani Edmonds-Green scored the consolation goal for the Terriers.

Blackburn Rovers, on the other hand, drew 1-1 against Sheffield Wednesday yesterday at Ewood Park. Winger Adam Reach put Sheffield Wednesday ahead in the first-half, only for midfielder Joe Rothwell to equalize for Blackburn Rovers in the second half.

Huddersfield Town vs Blackburn Rovers Head-to-Head

In 12 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, the record is exactly even. Huddersfield Town have won two games, lost two and drawn eight.

The two clubs last faced each other last year, with Huddersfield Town beating Blackburn Rovers 2-1. Goals from Slovenian center-back Jon Gorenc Stankovic, now at Sturm Graz, and striker Steve Mounie, now at Brest, secured the win for Huddersfield Town. Veteran striker Danny Graham, now at Sunderland, scored the goal for Blackburn Rovers.

Huddersfield Town form guide in the EFL Championship: W-L-D-W-L

Blackburn Rovers form guide in the EFL Championship: L-L-W-L-D

Huddersfield Town vs Blackburn Rovers Team News

Huddersfield Town

Huddersfield Town have a few injury concerns. Manager Carlos Corberan will be unable to call upon the services of young midfielder Matty Daly, attacker Danny Ward, talented forward Josh Koroma, German center-back Christopher Schindler and veteran defenders Richard Stearman and Tommy Elphick.

Injured: Josh Koroma, Matty Daly, Danny Ward, Christopher Schindler, Richard Stearman, Tommy Elphick

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Blackburn Rovers

Meanwhile, Blackburn Rovers will be without veteran winger Elliott Bennett, defender Scott Wharton, midfielder Joe-Rankin Costello and Northern Ireland international Corry Evans, who are all out due to injuries.

Injured: Scott Wharton, Elliott Bennett, Joe Rankin-Costello, Corry Evans

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Huddersfield Town vs Blackburn Rovers Predicted XI

Huddersfield Town Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ryan Schofield, Pipa, Rarmani Edmonds-Green, Naby Sarr, Harry Toffolo, Carel Eiting, Jonathan Hogg, Lewis O'Brien, Isaac Mbenza, Fraizer Campbell, Juninho Bacuna

Blackburn Rovers Predicted XI (4-3-3): Thomas Kaminski, Ryan Nyambe, Daniel Ayala, Bradley Johnson, Barry Douglas, Lewis Holtby, Tom Trybull, Joe Rothwell, Harvey Elliott, Sam Gallagher, Adam Armstrong

Huddersfield Town vs Blackburn Rovers Prediction

Huddersfield Town are missing some crucial players, including young forward Josh Koroma. Midfielder Jonathan Hogg has done well, while players like Isaac Mbenza and Fraizer Campbell will have to shoulder more responsibility in attack.

Blackburn Rovers, on the other hand, have in Harvey Elliott one of the most talented youngsters in the Championship. They sit 11th in the league table, one point ahead of Huddersfield Town, and will be keen to elongate that gap.

Not a lot separates these two sides. Blackburn Rovers have often depended on Elliott to produce the goods, and the youngster has not disappointed. However, the Terriers have a talented manager in Corberan and have done well with their resources. A draw could be on the cards at the John Smith's Stadium.

Prediction: Huddersfield Town 1-1 Blackburn Rovers

