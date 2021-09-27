Huddersfield Town vs Blackburn Rovers prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Huddersfield Town play host to Blackburn Rovers at the John Smith's Stadium in round 10 of the EFL Championship on Tuesday.

The hosts head into the game without a win in their last two outings, while the visitors are unbeaten in their last four.

Huddersfield Town’s slump in form continued last time out when they suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Swansea City.

Prior to that, Carlos Corberan’s men picked up a 3-0 win away to Blackpool sandwiched between defeats against Stoke City and Nottingham Forest.

With 13 points from nine games, Huddersfield Town are currently seventh in the EFL Championship table, three points behind Tuesday’s visitors.

Blackburn Rovers, meanwhile, returned to winning ways last Sunday as they thrashed Cardiff City 5-1 on home turf.

This followed an uneventful goalless draw against Barnsley when they squared off at the Oakwell Ground Stadium.

Blackburn Rovers head into Tuesday’s game unbeaten in each of their last five games, picking up two wins and three draws.

Huddersfield Town vs Blackburn Rovers Head-To-Head

Blackburn Rovers are the superior side in the history of this fixture, claiming 34 wins from their last 83 encounters. Huddersfield Town have picked up 25 wins, while 34 games have ended all square.

Huddersfield Town Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-W-L-L

Blackburn Rovers Form Guide (all competitions): D-D-W-D-W

Huddersfield Town vs Blackburn Rovers Team News

Huddersfield Town

The hosts will be without the services of Pipa, Jordan Rhodes, Ryan Schofield and Aaron Rowe, who are all presently ruled out through injuries.

Injured: Pipa, Jordan Rhodes, Ryan Schofield, Aaron Rowe

Suspended: None

Blackburn Rovers

The visitors will take to the pitch without the services of Bradley Dack, Scott Wharton, Jan Paul van Hecke, Joe Rankin-Costello and Jake Garrett, who have all been sidelined through injuries.

Injured: Bradley Dack, Scott Wharton, Jan Paul van Hecke, Joe Rankin-Costello, Jake Garrett

Suspended: None

Huddersfield Town vs Blackburn Rovers Predicted XI

Huddersfield Town Predicted XI (3-4-3): Lee Nicholls; Levi Colvill, Tom Lees, Matthew Pearson; Harry Toffolo, Lewis O'Brien, Jonathan Hogg, Sorba Thomas; Josh Koroma, Danny Ward, Danel Sinani

Blackburn Rovers Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Thomas Kaminski; Harry Pickering, Daniel Ayala, Darragh Lenihan, Ryan Nyambe; Lewis Travis, Leighton Clarkson; Tyrhys Dolan, Joe Rothwell, John Buckley; Ben Brereton

Huddersfield Town vs Blackburn Rovers Prediction

With just three points and one place separating the sides, we expect a thrilling and absorbing contest on Tuesday. The visitors will be looking to build on their impressive win last time out but we predict the hosts will cancel out their efforts and force a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Huddersfield Town 1-1 Blackburn Rovers

Edited by Peter P