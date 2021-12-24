Huddersfield Town vs Blackpool prediction, preview, team news and more | Championship 2021-22

The English Championship returns on Boxing Day and will see Huddersfield Town host Blackpool at the John Smith's Stadium.

Huddersfield Town picked up a 3-2 away win over Bristol City last time out. Despite falling behind in the second minute of the game and conceding a penalty soon after, the Terriers completed a 3-1 comeback before Bristol City scored a late consolation goal.

The Terriers sit 10th in the Championship table with 33 points from 23 games. They will be looking to build on their latest result when they play on Sunday.

Blackpool also won their last game, beating Peterborough United 3-1 on home turf. Like their hosts, they went a goal down early in the game but completed a comeback which saw them score twice in the final four minutes of the game.

The Tangerines sit three places below and three points behind their Sunday hosts in the league standings. They will be looking to draw level with a win at the weekend.

Huddersfield Town vs Blackpool Head-to-Head

Sunday's game will mark the 90th meeting between Huddersfield Town and Blackpool. The hosts have won 32 of their previous meetings while the visitors have won two more. There have been 23 draws between the two sides.

Huddersfield Town picked up a 3-0 win when both teams last faced off earlier this season.

Huddersfield Town Form Guide: W-D-D-L-L

Blackpool Form Guide: W-L-L-L-D

Huddersfield Town vs Blackpool Team News

Huddersfield Town

Jonathan Hogg, Rolando Aarons and Alex Vallejo have all been ruled out with injuries and will not feature on Sunday. Pipa has returned to training but his involvement is in doubt.

Injured: Jonathan Hogg, Alex Vallejo, Rolando Aarons

Doubtful: Pipa

Suspended: None

Blackpool

The visitors have a fairly lengthy injury list. Oliver Casey, Chris Maxwell, Matthew Virtue-Thick, Luke Garbutt, Kevin Stewart and Grant Ward are all injured and will not play against Huddersfield Town.

Richard Keogh is a doubt after testing positive for COVID-19. However, relaxed governmental regulations can mean that he might play a part in the game.

Injured: Oliver Casey, Chris Maxwell, Matthew Virtue-Thick, Luke Garbutt, Kevin Stewart, Grant Ward

Doubtful: Richard Keogh

Suspended: None

Huddersfield Town vs Blackpool Predicted XI

Huddersfield Town Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Lee Nicholls; Matty Pearson, Tom Lees, Levi Colwill; Harry Toffolo, Scott High, Lewis O'Brien, Sorba Thomas; Danel Sinani, Duane Holmes, Daniel Ward

Blackpool Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Daniel Grimshaw; Reece James, Marvin Ekpiteta, James Husband, Dujon Sterling; Kenny Dougall, Ryan Wintle; Owen Dale, Sonny Carey, Keshi Anderson; Jerry Yates

Huddersfield Town vs Blackpool Prediction

Huddersfield Town ended a four-game winless run when they won their last game. Four of their late five wins have come on home turf and they will therefore be looking to maximize their home advantage on Sunday.

Blackpool's win last Saturday ended a four-game goalless run and seven-game winless streak. They, however, won against a struggling Peterborough United side and could face defeat this weekend.

Prediction: Huddersfield Town 2-1 Blackpool

Edited by Shardul Sant