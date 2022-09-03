Huddersfield Town vs Blackpool prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2022-23

Huddersfield Town will host Blackpool at the John Smith's Stadium on Sunday afternoon in another round of EFL Championship football.

The Terriers have struggled to come alive under new boss Danny Schofield. They were beaten 2-0 by Bristol City in their last game and will be gutted to have come away with nothing as they had a few chances to get on the scoresheet themselves.

Huddersfield Town sit 23rd in the league table with just four points from six games. They can exit the drop zone with maximum points this weekend and will be looking to do just that.

Blackpool have had mixed results this season. They also lost their last league outing, falling to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Blackburn Rovers as they struggled to hit the clinical heights they have shown in recent weeks.

The visitors have picked up eight points from seven games and sit 15th in the Championship standings. They will be looking to shake off their latest results and return to winning ways on Sunday.

Huddersfield Town vs Blackpool Head-to-Head

Historically, there have been 90 meetings between Huddersfield Town and Blackpool. The hosts have won 33 of those games, while the visitors have won one more. There have been 24 draws between the two sides.

The two teams last faced off in a league clash last season, which the Terriers won 3-2.

Huddersfield Town Form Guide: L-D-L-W-L

Blackpool Form Guide: L-D-D-W-L

Huddersfield Town vs Blackpool Team News

Huddersfield Town

The home side will be without the services of Matty Pearson and David Kasumu this weekend due to foot and hamstring injuries respectively.

Injured: Matty Pearson, David Kasumu

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Blackpool

The away team have a lengthier injury list ahead of Sunday's game, which includes Keshi Anderson, Jake Beesley, Luke Garbutt, Kevin Stewart, Charlie Patino and Lewis Fiorini. Sonny Carey is also set to miss out as he serves the final game of his three-game suspension.

Injured: Keshi Anderson, Jake Beesley, Luke Garbutt, Kevin Stewart, Charlie Patino, Lewis Fiorini

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Sonny Carey

Huddersfield Town vs Blackpool Predicted XI

Huddersfield Town Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Lee Nicholls; Yuta Nakayama, Jonathan Hogg, Tom Lees; Oliver Turton, Jonathan Russell, Jack Rudoni, Josh Ruffels; Faustino Anjorin, Sorba Thomas; Jordan Rhodes

Blackpool Predicted XI (4-4-2): Daniel Grimshaw; Dominic Thompson, Rhys Williams, Marvin Ekpiteta, Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel; Theo Corbeanu, Kenneth Dougall, Callum Connolly, Shayne Lavery; Gary Madine, Jerry Yates

2 for 1 New Player Bonus at Barstool

Huddersfield Town vs Blackpool Prediction

The hosts are on a three-game winless streak and have won just one of their seven games across all competitions this season. All four of their points this season have come on home turf and they will hope to maximize their home advantage on Sunday.

The Seasiders' latest result ended a three-game unbeaten streak and they will aim to bounce back this weekend. They are unbeaten in their last two games on the road and could pick up a point here.

Prediction: Huddersfield Town 1-1 Blackpool

Paul Merson predicts Man Utd vs Arsenal, Everton vs Liverpool and other GW 6 matches! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Peter P