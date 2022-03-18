Huddersfield Town vs Bournemouth prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

It will be third versus second in the EFL Championship when Huddersfield Town and Bournemouth lock horns at the John Smith's Stadium on Saturday.

The hosts will head into the game desperate to get one over the Cherries, having lost all five meetings since 2018.

Huddersfield fell to a 2-0 defeat away to Millwall in their last outing. They have now failed to win their last three games across competitions, losing twice and drawing once since a 3-0 win over Peterborough United on March 4.

With 63 points from 38 games, Huddersfield Town are currently third in the EFL Championship table, three points off their Saturday visitors.

Bournemouth, meanwhile, were held to a 1-1 draw by Reading at the Vitality Stadium in their last outing. The Cherries head into Saturday's game with just one loss in their last seven games. They lost 2-1 at Preston North End on March 5.

Bournemouth will fancy their chances of returning to winning ways this weekend as they face an opposing side of who they have defeated in each of the last five meetings between the teams.

Huddersfield Town vs Bournemouth Head-To-Head

This rivalry has been pretty even, with both sides claiming 19 wins in their last 56 meetings. The spoils have been shared on 18 occasions. Bournemouth are currently on a five-game winning streak against Huddersfield, though.

Huddersfield Town Form Guide (all competitions): L-D-L-W-W.

Bournemouth Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-D-L-W.

Huddersfield Town vs Bournemouth Team News

Huddersfield Town

The hosts will take to the pitch without Ryan Schofield, Rolando Aarons and Alex Vallejo, who are all recuperating from injuries.

Injured: Alex Vallejo, Ryan Schofield, Rolando Aarons.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Bournemouth

Kieffer Moore, Robert Brady, Junior Stanislas and Leif Davis have all been sidelined through injuries, while David Brooks remains unavailable.

Injured: Kieffer Moore, Robert Brady, Junior Stanislas, Leif Davis.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Huddersfield Town vs Bournemouth Predicted XI

Huddersfield Town (4-3-3): Lee Nicholls; Oliver Turton, Tom Lees, Matthew Pearson, Harry Tofolo; Lewis O'Brien, Jon Russell, Danel Sinani; Sorba Thomas, Danny Ward, Duane Holmes.

Bournemouth (4-3-3): Mark Travers; Jack Stacey, Nathaniel Phillips, Lloyd Kelly, Jordan Zemura; Jefferson Lerma, Lewis Cook, Todd Cantwell; Jaidon Anthony, Dominic Solanke, Ryan Christie.

Huddersfield Town vs Bournemouth Prediction

On a three-match winless run, Huddersfield Town appear to have run out of ideas as they head into Saturday's game in search of a pick-me-up. However, standing in their way are a Bournemouth side that have lost only once in their last eight league games. Given the stakes in this contest, Bournemouth could emerge victorious and consolidate their hold on second place.

Prediction: Huddersfield Town 1-2 Bournemouth.

Edited by Bhargav