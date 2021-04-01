Huddersfield Town vs Brentford prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Huddersfield Town are set to play host to Brentford at the John Smith's Stadium on Saturday for their latest EFL Championship game.

Huddersfield Town come into this game on the back of a 1-1 draw against Darren Moore's Sheffield Wednesday at the Hillsborough Stadium. A first-half goal from forward Josh Windass for Sheffield Wednesday was cancelled out by a second-half own goal from Scotland international Callum Paterson for Huddersfield Town.

Brentford, on the other hand, drew 1-1 against Chris Hughton's Nottingham Forest at the Brentford Community Stadium. A first-half penalty from star striker Ivan Toney for Brentford was cancelled out by a second-half goal from Croatian midfielder Filip Krovinovic for Nottingham Forest.

Huddersfield Town vs Brentford Head-to-Head

In 16 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, the record is fairly even. Huddersfield Town have won seven games, lost six and drawn three.

The two clubs last faced each other last year in the EFL Championship, with Brentford beating Huddersfield Town 3-0. Second-half goals from midfielder Josh Dasilva, young Finnish striker Marcus Forss and French forward Bryan Mbeumo secured the win for Brentford.

Huddersfield Town form guide in the EFL Championship: D-W-D-D-L

Brentford form guide in the EFL Championship: D-D-W-L-W

Huddersfield Town vs Brentford Team News

Huddersfield Town

Huddersfield Town manager Carlos Corberan will be unable to call upon the services of talented young attacker Josh Koroma, Dutch midfielder Carel Eiting and German centre-back Christopher Schindler. There are doubts over the availability of winger Rolando Aarons and left-back Harry Toffolo.

Injured: Josh Koroma, Christopher Schindler, Carel Eiting

Doubtful: Rolando Aarons, Harry Toffolo

Suspended: None

Brentford

Meanwhile, Brentford will be without left-back Rico Henry and young midfielder Shandon Baptiste, who are both nursing injuries. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Thomas Frank is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Rico Henry, Shandon Baptiste

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Huddersfield Town vs Brentford Predicted XI

Huddersfield Town Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Ryan Schofield, Rarmani Edmonds-Green, Richard Keogh, Naby Sarr, Demeaco Duhaney, Lewis O'Brien, Jonathan Hogg, Pipa, Juninho Bacuna, Isaac Mbenza, Fraizer Campbell

Brentford Predicted XI (4-3-3): David Raya, Mads Roerslev Rasmussen, Pontus Jansson, Ethan Pinnock, Mads Bech Sorensen, Mathias Jensen, Christian Norgaard, Vitaly Janelt, Bryan Mbeumo, Ivan Toney, Sergi Canos

Huddersfield Town vs Brentford Prediction

Huddersfield Town are currently 18th in the EFL Championship table, and have won only one of their last five league games. The Terriers recently announced the signings of forwards Oumar Niasse and Yaya Sanogo, and the two could prove to be crucial.

Brentford, on the other hand, are 4th in the league table, seven points behind 2nd placed Watford. The Bees have been inconsistent recently, despite having arguably the best player in the league this season in the form of Ivan Toney.

Brentford should have enough to emerge victorious, despite their subdued performances of late.

Prediction: Huddersfield Town 1-2 Brentford

