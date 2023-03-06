Huddersfield Town vs Bristol City Prediction and Betting Tips | March 7th 2023 

Huddersfield Town will host Bristol City at the John Smith's Stadium on Tuesday in another round of Championship football.

The home team have endured a near-abysmal campaign with new manager Neil Warnock yet to steady the ship as relegation looms large. They were beaten 4-0 by Coventry City in their last game, falling behind just after the half-hour mark before conceding three more in the second-half.

Huddersfield sit rock-bottom in the Championship standings with just 31 points from 34 games. They will now be looking to begin picking up points starting this week.

Bristol City, meanwhile, have enjoyed a positive run of results in 2023 and are now pushing for the top half of the table. They were, however, beaten 2-0 by Cardiff City in their last game and will perhaps feel they deserved more from the game as they created good chances to get on the scoresheet but failed to convert.

The visitors sit 14th in the league table with 44 points picked up so far and will be hopeful of adding to that tally on Tuesday.

Huddersfield Town vs Bristol City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Tuesday's game will mark the 65th meeting between Huddersfield and Bristol. The hosts have won 28 of those games, while the visitors have won three fewer. There have been 11 draws between the two teams.

The visitors picked up a 2-0 win in the last meeting between the two sides, ending a run of back-to-back winless outings in this fixture.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last 11 games across all competitions.

Only four of the Robins' 11 league wins this season have come on the road.

Six of Huddersfield's eight league wins this season have come on home turf.

The Terriers have the third-worst defensive record in the Championship this season with a goal concession tally of 51.

Huddersfield Town vs Bristol City Prediction

Huddersfield are on a run of back-to-back defeats and have now lost four of their last five league games. They have won just one of their last four home games and could struggle here.

Bristol's latest result ended a nine-game unbeaten run in the league and they will be looking to bounce back here. They have been solid on the road of late and should pick up all three points on Tuesday.

Prediction: Huddersfield Town 1-2 Bristol City

Huddersfield Town vs Bristol City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Bristol

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the last seven matches between the two sides have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of their last seven matchups)

Paul Merson predicts the result of Liverpool vs Man Utd and other PL GW 26 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes