Huddersfield Town vs Everton prediction, preview, team news and more | League Cup 2021-22

Huddersfield Town take on Everton at the John Smith's Stadium in round two of the English League Cup on Tuesday.

Huddersfield Town head into the game off the back of a 2-1 victory over Sheffield United, while Everton played out an entertaining 2-2 draw against Leeds United.

Huddersfield Town picked up a second straight win on Sunday when they beat Sheffield United 2-1 at the Bramall Lane Stadium.

In a thrilling contest, Sheffield United looked to have grabbed a late draw when Billy Sharp scored a 92nd-minute equalizer to cancel out Josh Koroma’s opener.

However, Chelsea loanee Levi Colwill dashed the hearts of the Blades as he scored two minutes later to hand Huddersfield Town all three points.

Having claimed a penalty shootout win over Sheffield Wednesday in the first round of the EFL Cup, manager Carlos Corberan will hope his side can keep the momentum going as they take on a free-scoring Everton side.

Everton lost the lead twice as Leeds United fought hard to grab a 2-2 draw at the Elland Road Stadium last time out.

Despite the draw, newly appointed head coach Rafa Benitez will be impressed by his side’s impressive display at the attacking end of the pitch. Everton have scored five goals from their opening two games in the Premier League.

The Toffees will be aiming to grab a commanding start to their EFL Cup campaign after they were dumped out in the quarter-finals by Manchester United last season.

Huddersfield Town vs Everton Head-To-Head

With 27 wins from their 63 previous meetings, Everton head into the game as the superior side in this fixture. Huddersfield Town have picked up 21 wins, while 15 games have ended all square.

Huddersfield Town Form Guide (all competitions): W-D-L-W-W

Everton Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-L-W-D

Huddersfield Town vs Everton Team News

Huddersfield Town

The hosts will be without the services of Josh Ruffels, who tested positive for COVID-19.

Injured: None

COVID-19: Josh Ruffels

Suspended: None

Everton

We expect Rafa Benitez to field a shuffled XI on Tuesday with the likes of Moise Kean, Asmir Begovic and Fabian Delph in line for starting appearances. Jarrad Branthwaite will miss the game due to injury.

Injured: Jarrad Branthwaite

Suspended: None

Huddersfield Town vs Everton Predicted XI

Huddersfield Town Predicted XI (3-5-2): Lee Nicholls; Tom Lees, Naby Sarr, Levi Colwill; Oliver Turton, Scott High, Jonathan Hogg, Lewis O'Brien, Sorba Thomas; Daniel Ward, Josh Koroma

Everton Predicted XI (4-4-2): Asmir Begovic; Lucas Digne, Mason Holgate, Michael Keane, Seamus Coleman; Fabian Delph, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Tom Davies, Alex Iwobi; Richarlison, Moise Kean

Huddersfield Town vs Everton Prediction

Everton have enjoyed a positive start to the season, picking up four points from the six available. They are on a five-game unbeaten run against Huddersfield Town and we predict this trend will continue with them claiming a comfortable victory on Tuesday.

Prediction: Huddersfield Town 0-2 Everton

