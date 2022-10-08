Huddersfield Town vs Hull City Prediction and Betting Tips | October 9, 2022 

Huddersfield Town will welcome Hull City to the John Smith's Stadium on matchday 14 of the EFL Championship on Sunday (October 9).

The hosts are coming off a thrilling 3-3 draw away to Luton Town in midweek. Five goals were scored in the first half, with Elijak Adebayo scoring a brace to give the hosts a 3-2 lead at the break. Ben Jackson scored the equaliser 20 minutes from time.

Despite the point, the Terriers remain in the relegation zone. They are just one point above bottom-placed Coventry City and four points away from safety with a game in hand.

Hull, meanwhile, had a comeback 2-1 home win over Wigan. Will Keane opened the scoring for the visitors early on before Dimitrious Pelkas and Oscar Estupinan's goals helped the Tigers claim maximum points.

The win helped the Yorkshire outfit climb to 17th in the standings, having garnered 14 points from 12 games.

Huddersfield Town vs Hull City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have clashed 57 times. Huddersfield have the better record with 25 wins to Hull's 21.

Their most recent meeting in April saw Huddersfield win 1-0 away from home.

Hull have the worst defence in the league this season, conceding 24 goals in 12 games.

None of Huddersfield's 12 games this season have been goalless at half-time.

Huddersfield are unbeaten in their last five games against Hull, scoring at least twice in four of them.

Hull have failed to win their last eight away games, losing six games.

Huddersfield Town vs Hull City Prediction

Both teams recently parted ways with their managers, with Mark Fotheringham announced as Huddersfield's new tactician. However, the 38-year-old will be wary of the club's recent history, with the last six managers losing their first home game in charge.

Hull, meanwhile, are still searching for a permanent manager, but the Tigers would have been delighted to snap a five-game losing run in midweek.

Although either team could nick a win, the spoils could be shared in a high-scoring draw.

Prediction: Huddersfield Town 2-2 Hull City

Huddersfield Town vs Hull City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Huddersfield to score 2+ goals

