Huddersfield Town vs Hull City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Fresh off the back of a morale-boosting victory over Middlesbrough, Hull City visit the John Smith's Stadium to square off against Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

The hosts will feel confident of coming away with the desired result after claiming wins in both home and away fixtures last season.

Huddersfield Town were denied a second consecutive win last time out as they were held to an uneventful goalless draw at Luton Town.

Prior to that, Carlos Corberan’s men claimed a thrilling 3-2 win against Blackburn Rovers to end their run of two straight defeats.

Huddersfield Town are currently seventh in the EFL Championship table with 17 points and will be looking to move into the playoff places this weekend.

Meanwhile, Hull City picked up what was just their second win of the season last time out when they edged out Middlesbrough 2-0 on home turf.

Prior to that, they had failed to taste victory in their previous 10 games since a 4-1 win over Preston North End in their league curtain-raiser.

The result saw Hull City move from the relegation zone into 21st place. Manager Grant McCann will hope that performance can serve as a propeller for a fine run of form as they aim to strengthen their position in the table.

Huddersfield Town vs Hull City Head-To-Head

Huddersfield Town boast a slightly superior record in the history of this fixture, claiming 23 wins from their last 55 meetings. Hull City have picked up two fewer wins, while the spoils have been shared 11 times.

Huddersfield Town Form Guide: D-W-L-L-W

Hull City Form Guide: W-D-L-L-L

Huddersfield Town vs Hull City Team News

Huddersfield Town

Pipa, Jordan Rhodes, Ryan Schofield, Aaron Rowe and Alex Vallejo are all currently nursing injuries and will sit out the game. Jonathan Hogg is set to return for this clash after being on the sidelines due to injury.

Injured: Pipa, Jordan Rhodes, Ryan Schofield, Aaron Rowe, Alex Vallejo

Suspended: None

Hull City

George Honeyman and Tom Huddlestone have returned to training during the course of the international break and could play in the match. Alfie Jones came off injured in the match against Middlesbrough and is set to be on the sidelines for three to four weeks.

Injured: Alfie Jones

Doubtful: George Honeyman, Tom Huddlestone

Suspended: None

Huddersfield Town vs Hull City Predicted XI

Huddersfield Town Predicted XI (3-4-3): Lee Nicholls; Levi Colvill, Tom Lees, Matthew Pearson; Harry Toffolo, Lewis O'Brien, Jonathan Hogg, Sorba Thomas; Josh Koroma, Danny Ward, Danel Sinani

Hull City Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Matt Ingram; Callum Elder, Jacob Greaves, Sean McLoughlin, Joshua Emmanuel; Andy Cannon, Greg Docherty; Keane Lewis-Potter, Ryan Longman, George Moncur; Mallik Wilks

Huddersfield Town vs Hull City Prediction

Hull City have endured a horrid start to the new season and currently find themselves at the wrong end of the table. Huddersfield Town head into the game as the more in-form side and we predict they will make use of their home advantage to claim all three points.

Prediction: Huddersfield Town 2-0 Hull City

Edited by Shardul Sant