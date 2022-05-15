Huddersfield Town vs Luton Town prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship play-offs 2021-22

Huddersfield Town will welcome Luton Town to the John Smith's Stadium for the Championship play-offs semifinals return leg on Monday.

Huddersfield Town claimed a vital 1-1 draw in the first leg played at Luton Town’s turf on Friday. The Terriers finished third in the Championship standings with 82 points, falling short of an outright qualification to the Premier League.

However, they still stand a chance of achieving that success. Surmounting visiting Luton Town by the narrowest goal margin would be enough.

Luton Town are the lowest-ranked team amongst the four sides in the playoffs. The Hatters finished sixth in the standings with 75 points. They have conceded more goals than any other team in the top 10 – a total of 55. However, they look very determined to make it through to the Premier League. Although they were held at home by Huddersfield Town, the fighting spirit displayed in that game proved they remain ambitious.

Huddersfield Town defeated Luton Town 2-0 at the John Smith's Stadium and forced a goalless draw in the away fixture in the regular season. The Hatters would hate to see that happen again.

Huddersfield Town vs Luton Town Head-to-Head

Four out of their last five head-to-head clashes ended in stalemates. Huddersfield Town won once with a 2-0 scoreline. Luton were successful once at the John Smith's Stadium across five games. However, back in 2020, they defeated Huddersfield Town 2-0 at the venue. Memories from that game could be useful on Monday.

Huddersfield Town form guide (all competitions): D-W-W-W-W.

Luton Town form guide (all competitions): D-W-L-D-W.

Huddersfield Town vs Luton Town Team News

Huddersfield Town

Matty Pearson and Alex Vallejo are battling knee injuries while Ryan Schofield suffered a shoulder sprain and will not be available.

Injury: Matty Pearson, Alex Vallejo and Ryan Schofield.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Luton Town

Seven players have been reported injured and undergoing treatment.

Injury: Fred Onyedinma, Elijah Adebayo, Luke Berry, James Shea, Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu, Gabriel Osho, Jed Steer

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Huddersfield Town vs Luton Town Predicted Xls

Huddersfield Town (3-4-3): Lee Nicholls (GK), Ollie Turton, Harry Toffolo, Naby Sarr, Tom Lees, Jonathan Hogg, Jonathan Russell, Lewis O'Brien, Danel Sinani, Duane Holmes, Daniel Ward

Luton Town (3-1-4-2): Matt Ingram (GK), James Bree, Amari Bell, Reece Burke, Sonny Bradley, Henri Lansbury, Allan Campbell, Kal Naismith, Harry Cornick, Jordan Clark, Cameron Jerome

Huddersfield Town vs Luton Town Prediction

The upcoming match appears potentially balanced, although slightly in favor of the home side. Huddersfield Town's form has been impressive. They have not lost a match in their last eight games. They have won four of their last five matches. Luton Town have recorded two victories in their last five away matches, alongside two losses and a draw.

Huddersfield Town will feel the pressure on their shoulders due to the advantage from the first leg. Luton Town could exploit that, but we expect Huddersfield to pull through with a win.

Prediction: Huddersfield Town 3-1 Luton Town

