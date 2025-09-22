Huddersfield Town vs Manchester City Prediction and Betting Tips | September 24th 2025

Huddersfield Town will host Manchester City at the John Smith's Stadium on Wednesday in the third round of the 2025-26 EFL Cup campaign. The home side have hit a rough patch in their league duties of late and will now hope they can find better luck elsewhere this week.
They have punched above their weight in the League Cup so far this season, hosting Leicester City in the opening round and winning on penalties after a 2-2 draw in normal time. They then faced off against Premier League side Sunderland in the next round and picked up a similar result as they played out a 1-1 draw in regulation time and then went on to win on penalties.
Manchester City, meanwhile, have had a mixed start to their Premier League campaign, most recently dropping points late in the day in their 1-1 draw away at Arsenal and will view the cup this week as an opportunity to reset against much weaker opponents.
Pep Guardiola's men traded tackles with Watford in their League Cup opener last season and picked up a narrow but largely comfortable 2-1 win featuring first-half goals from Jeremy Doku and Matheus Nunes.
Huddersfield Town vs Manchester City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- There have been 81 meetings between the two teams. Huddersfield have won 22 of those games while City have won 29 times, with their other 30 contests ending in draws.
- The two teams last faced off in the FA Cup last Januar,y with the Cityzens coasting to a 5-0 victory in the third-round clash.
- The hosts have managed just one clean sheet in their last six games in this fixture.
- City are eight-time champions of the EFL Cup, most recently winning the cup competition in the 2020-21 season. Huddersfield, meanwhile, have never won the competition, with their best-ever run being a semifinal finish in the 1967-68 campaign.
Huddersfield Town vs Manchester City Prediction
The Terriers are on a run of back-to-back winless outings after winning five of their previous six games. They are massive underdogs heading into the midweek clash and will rely mostly on their home advantage to perhaps pull off an upset.
City are by far the stronger side ahead of the cup tie this week and will only need to avoid complacency to secure a blowout result.
Prediction: Huddersfield Town 0-4 Manchester City
Huddersfield Town vs Manchester City Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Manchester City to win
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the last six matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of their last four matchups)