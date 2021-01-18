Huddersfield Town vs Millwall prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Huddersfield Town are set to play host to Millwall at the John Smith's Stadium on Wednesday in their next EFL Championship fixture.

Huddersfield Town come into this game on the back of a 2-0 loss to Xisco Munoz's Watford on Saturday at Vicarage Road.

Second-half goals from former Manchester United and Everton midfielder Tom Cleverley and young Brazilian forward Joao Pedro ensured victory for the Hornets.

Millwall, on the other hand, lost 3-1 to Chris Hughton's Nottingham Forest on Saturday at the City Ground.

A brace from winger Sammy Ameobi and a goal from midfielder Ryan Yates sealed the deal for Nottingham Forest. Midfielder Ben Thompson scored a late consolation goal for Gary Rowett's Millwall.

Huddersfield Town vs Millwall Head-to-Head

In 18 previous encounters between the two sides, Huddersfield Town hold the clear advantage. They have won 10 games, lost six and drawn two.

The two clubs last faced each other a few months ago in the EFL Championship, with Huddersfield Town beating Millwall 3-0.

Goals from young attacker Josh Koroma, Spanish right-back Pipa and midfielder Lewis O'Brien secured the win for the Terriers.

Huddersfield Town form guide in the EFL Championship: L-L-W-L-W

Millwall form guide in the EFL Championship: L-D-L-D-W

Huddersfield Town vs Millwall Team News

Huddersfield Town

Huddersfield Town have a few injury concerns to deal with. Centre-back Naby Sarr, winger Adama Diakhaby, midfielder Carel Eiting, and young attacker Josh Koroma are all out.

Veteran defenders Tommy Elphick and Richard Stearman, midfielder Alex Pritchard and forward Isaac Mbenza are also injured. There are doubts over the availability of veteran midfielder Jonathan Hogg.

Injured: Naby Sarr, Adama Diakhaby, Carel Eiting, Josh Koroma, Tommy Elphick, Richard Stearman, Alex Pritchard, Isaac Mbenza

Doubtful: Jonathan Hogg

Suspended: None

Millwall

Meanwhile, Millwall manager Gary Rowett will be unable to call upon the services of young midfielder Billy Mitchell, who is nursing an injury. Other than that, there are no known issues.

Injured: Billy Mitchell

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Huddersfield Town vs Millwall Predicted XI

Huddersfield Town Predicted XI (3-4-3): Ryan Schofield, Rarmani Edmonds-Green, Alex Vallejo, Romoney Crichlow, Pipa, Juninho Bacuna, Lewis O'Brien, Harry Toffolo, Aaron Rowe, Fraizer Campbell, Rolando Aarons

Millwall Predicted XI (3-4-3): Bartosz Bialkowski, Shaun Hutchinson, Alex Pearce, Jake Cooper, Danny McNamara, Ryan Leonard, Ryan Woods, Scott Malone, Jed Wallace, Kenneth Zohore, Troy Parrott

Huddersfield Town vs Millwall Prediction

Huddersfield Town have a host of injury issues to deal with, and manager Carlos Corberan has a tough job to do under the current circumstances. The Terriers have signed Rolando Aarons and Danny Grant this month to reinforce the squad.

Millwall, on the other hand, are 16th in the league table. Attacker Jed Wallace has been crucial to their attacking hopes, while the likes of Troy Parrott and Kenneth Zohore will have to step up.

Millwall are five points behind Huddersfield Town, but have a game in hand. We expect the two Championship sides to play out a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Huddersfield Town 1-1 Millwall

