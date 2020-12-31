Huddersfield Town vs Reading prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Huddersfield Town are set to host Reading at the John Smith's Stadium on Saturday as the EFL Championship action continues.

Huddersfield Town come into this game on the back of a 2-1 win over Blackburn Rovers on Wednesday at the John Smith's Stadium.

A brace from centre-back Naby Sarr secured the win for Carlos Corberan's Huddersfield Town. Striker Sam Gallagher scored the consolation goal for Blackburn Rovers.

Reading, on the other hand, drew 0-0 against Steve Cooper's Swansea City on Wednesday at the Liberty Stadium.

Swansea City enjoyed the lion's share of possession and had more shots on target, but were unable to find the net against Veljko Paunovic's Reading.

FULL-TIME | Swansea City 0-0 Reading



An industrious effort from the Royals to stand firm and end 2020 with a point in South Wales.

Huddersfield Town vs Reading Head-to-Head

In 14 previous encounters between the two sides, the record is exactly even. Huddersfield Town have won five games, lost five and drawn four.

The two clubs last faced each other in July 2020 in the EFL Championship, with the game ending in a 0-0 draw. Huddersfield Town had more of the ball but were not able to enjoy much success against Reading's defence.

Huddersfield Town form guide in the EFL Championship: L-D-W-L-W

Reading form guide in the EFL Championship: W-L-L-W-D

Huddersfield Town vs Reading Team News

Huddersfield Town

Huddersfield Town manager Carlos Corberan will be without talented attacker Josh Koroma for this game.

German centre-back Christopher Schindler, veteran defenders Richard Stearman and Tommy Elphick, and forward Danny Ward are also injured.

Injured: Josh Koroma, Danny Ward, Tommy Elphick, Richard Stearman, Christopher Schindler

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Reading

Similar to Huddersfield Town, Reading have a host of injury issues. They will be without centre-backs Liam Moore and Lewis Gibson, winger Yakou Meite, and right-back Andy Yiadom.

Romania international George Puscas and Brazilian midfielder Felipe Araruna are also injured. There are doubts over the availability of Portugal international Lucas Joao.

Injured: Liam Moore, Lewis Gibson, Yakou Meite, Andy Yiadom, George Puscas, Felipe Araruna

Doubtful: Lucas Joao

Suspended: None

Huddersfield Town vs Reading Predicted XI

Huddersfield Town Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ryan Schofield, Pipa, Rarmani Edmonds-Green, Naby Sarr, Harry Toffolo, Carel Eiting, Alex Pritchard, Juninho Bacuna, Isaac Mbenza, Fraizer Campbell, Lewis O'Brien

Reading Predicted XI (4-3-3): Rafael Cabral, Tomas Esteves, Tom Holmes, Michael Morrison, Tom McIntyre, Andy Rinomhota, Josh Laurent, Alfa Semedo, Michael Olise, Sam Baldock, Ovie Ejaria

Huddersfield Town vs Reading Prediction

Huddersfield Town have done well under talented manager Carlos Corberan. The Terriers would prefer to have the talented Josh Koroma on the field, but his injury has forced Corberan to adapt. Full-backs Pipa and Harry Toffolo have looked good, while striker Fraizer Campbell has performed well in attack.

Reading, on the other hand, have one of the most talented youngsters in the league in Michael Olise. The potential return of Portuguese attacker Lucas Joao, who has scored 11 goals this season, will be welcome.

Veljko Paunovic's side sit sixth in the league table in what has been a close EFL Championship season.

Both sides have been plagued by inconsistency and injuries of late, and a draw seems to be the most likely result.

Prediction: Huddersfield Town 1-1 Reading

