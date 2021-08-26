Huddersfield Town vs Reading prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Huddersfield Town are set to play Reading at the John Smith's Stadium on Saturday in the EFL Championship.

Huddersfield Town come into this game on the back of a 2-1 loss to Rafa Benitez's Everton in the second round of the EFL Cup. Goals from Nigeria international Alex Iwobi and experienced winger Andros Townsend ensured victory for Everton, who had Italian striker Moise Kean sent off in the second-half. Centre-back Tom Lees scored the consolation goal for Huddersfield Town.

Reading, on the other hand, lost 2-1 to Mark Robins' Coventry City in the EFL Championship. Second-half goals from midfielder Jamie Allen and striker Matt Godden sealed the deal for Coventry City. A penalty from midfielder John Swift proved to be a mere consolation for Reading.

Huddersfield Town vs Reading Head-to-Head

In 16 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, the record is fairly even. Huddersfield Town have won five games, lost six and drawn five.

The two clubs last faced each other earlier this year in the EFL Championship, with the game ending in a 2-2 draw. First-half goals from young forward Michael Olise, now at Crystal Palace, and Ivory Coast international Yakou Meite for Reading was cancelled out by goals from young attacker Josh Koroma and centre-back Rarmani Edmonds-Green for Huddersfield Town.

Huddersfield Town form guide in the EFL Championship: W-W-L-D

Reading form guide in the EFL Championship: L-L-W-L

Huddersfield Town vs Reading Team News

Huddersfield Town

Huddersfield Town manager Carlos Corberan will be unable to call upon the services of Spanish right-back Pipa and experienced Scotland international Jordan Rhodes, with both players nursing injuries. There are doubts over the availability of left-back Josh Ruffels.

Injured: Jordan Rhodes, Pipa

Doubtful: Josh Ruffels

Suspended: None

Reading

Meanwhile, Reading will be without centre-back Tom McIntyre, forward Yakou Meite and Portugal international Lucas Joao, while there are doubts over the availability of midfielder Ovie Ejaria and Brazilian midfielder Felipe Araruna.

Injured: Lucas Joao, Yakou Meite, Tom McIntyre

Doubtful: Felipe Araruna, Ovie Ejaria

Suspended: None

Huddersfield Town vs Reading Predicted XI

Huddersfield Town Predicted XI (3-5-2): Lee Nicholls, Matty Pearson, Tom Lees, Naby Sarr, Ollie Turton, Scott High, Jonathan Hogg, Lewis O'Brien, Sorba Thomas, Josh Koroma, Danny Ward

Reading Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Rafael Cabral, Andy Yiadom, Michael Morrison, Liam Moore, Tom Holmes, Andy Rinomhota, Josh Laurent, Femi Azeez, John Swift, Tom Dele-Bashiru, George Puscas

Huddersfield Town vs Reading Prediction

Question marks linger over Huddersfield Town boss Carlos Corberan. The Spaniard was highly rated when he was appointed as the manager of the Terriers in 2020, but Huddersfield Town were disappointing last season. They have enjoyed a fairly good start to this season, though.

Reading, on the other hand, sold one of Championship's best young players last season in Michael Olise. The 19-year old is now a Crystal Palace player, and the absence of forwards Yakou Meite and Lucas Joao due to injuries further increases the pressure on manager Veljko Paunovic.

🙌 A Division Four winning Royals side enjoy a lap of honour at Elm Park in May 1979!#RoyalGallery | #Royals150 pic.twitter.com/rLFWciJ5mp — Reading FC (@ReadingFC) August 26, 2021

Both teams have their issues, but Huddersfield Town right now look better. A narrow win for the Terriers looks likely.

Prediction: Huddersfield Town 1-0 Reading

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano Exclusive: 5 biggest transfers which could happen before deadline day

Fabrizio Romano is now on Sportskeeda! Click here to check out his latest exclusive content

Edited by Abhinav Anand