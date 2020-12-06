Huddersfield Town vs Sheffield Wednesday prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Huddersfield Town are set to play hosts to Sheffield Wednesday at the John Smith's Stadium on Tuesday in their latest EFL Championship encounter.

Huddersfield Town come into this game following a 2-0 win against QPR on Saturday at the John Smith's Stadium.

First-half goals from young attacker Josh Koroma and left-back Harry Toffolo secured the win for Carlos Corberan's side.

Sheffield Wednesday, on the other hand, lost 2-1 to Daniel Farke's Norwich City on Saturday at Carrow Road.

Young forward Josh Martin and right-back Max Aarons scored two late second-half goals to ensure victory for the Canaries after attacker Josh Windass had put Sheffield Wednesday ahead.

Huddersfield Town vs Sheffield Wednesday Head-to-Head

In 18 previous encounters between the two sides, the record is fairly even. Huddersfield Town have won five games, lost seven and drawn six.

The two clubs last faced each other in July of this year, with the game ending in a goalless draw.

Huddersfield Town form guide in the EFL Championship: L-D-W-L-W

Sheffield Wednesday form guide in the EFL Championship: L-D-D-D-L

Huddersfield Town vs Sheffield Wednesday Team News

Huddersfield Town manager Carlos Corberan will be unable to call upon the services of veteran defenders Richard Stearman and Tommy Elphick, who are both out due to injuries.

Injured: Richard Stearman, Tommy Elphick

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Sheffield Wednesday will be missing a few players. Veteran goalkeeper Keiren Westwood, striker Jack Marriott and centre-backs Aden Flint and Chey Dunkley are all out due to injuries. Young midfielder Liam Shaw is suspended.

Injured: Chey Dunkley, Aden Flint, Keiren Westwood, Jack Marriott

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Liam Shaw

Huddersfield Town vs Sheffield Wednesday Predicted XI

Huddersfield Town Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ben Hamer, Pipa, Christopher Schindler, Naby Sarr, Harry Toffolo, Carel Eiting, Jonathan Hogg, Lewis O'Brien, Isaac Mbenza, Fraizer Campbell, Josh Koroma

Sheffield Wednesday Predicted XI (4-3-3): Joe Wildsmith, Liam Palmer, Tom Lees, Julian Borner, Joost van Aken, Barry Bannan, Dominic Iorfa, Callum Paterson, Kadeem Harris, Josh Windass, Adam Reach

Huddersfield Town vs Sheffield Wednesday Prediction

Huddersfield Town manager Carlos Corberan worked under Marcelo Bielsa at Leeds United, and has impressed this season. Midfielder Jonathan Hogg has been in fine form, while young attacker Josh Koroma and midfielder Carel Eiting, on loan from Ajax, have both shown their talent.

Sheffield Wednesday, on the other hand, sit at the bottom of the league table. They began the season with a six-point deficit, and have a job to do in order to ensure that they do not get dragged into a relegation battle.

The Terriers have not been a consistent team, but Sheffield Wednesday's current form is poor. Huddersfield Town should be able to edge past them.

Prediction: Huddersfield Town 2-0 Sheffield Wednesday

