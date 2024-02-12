Huddersfield Town vs Sunderland Prediction and Betting Tips | February 14th 2024

The action continues in round 32 of the EFL Championship as Huddersfield Town and Sunderland lock horns at the John Smith's Stadium on Wednesday.

Both sides have endured contrasting campaigns, with the hosts currently scrambling for points at the bottom end of the league standings.

Huddersfield Town were sent crashing back down to earth last Saturday when they fell to a 5-3 loss against Southampton at the St. Mary's Stadium.

This followed a thrilling 4-0 victory over Sheffield Wednesday on February 3 which saw their six-match winless run across all competitions come to an end.

With 31 points from 31 matches, Huddersfield Town are currently 21st in the Championship table, just two points above the relegation zone.

Sunderland, on the other hand, continued their push for a playoff spot last weekend when they picked up a 3-1 victory over Plymouth Argyle at the Stadium of Light.

Having stumbled into the new year, the Black Cats have turned a corner in recent weeks, picking up seven points from their last three matches since a 1-0 loss to Hull City on January 19.

With 47 points from 31 matches, Sunderland are currently seventh in the league standings, level on points with sixth-placed Coventry City in the final playoff spot.

Huddersfield Town vs Sunderland Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 38 wins from the last 90 meetings between the sides, Sunderland boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Huddersfield Town have picked up 25 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 27 occasions.

Sunderland have won just one of their last 10 games on the road while losing five and claiming four draws since the start of October.

Huddersfield have failed to win seven of their last eight matches across all competitions, losing four and picking up three draws since late December.

Huddersfield Town vs Sunderland Prediction

Sunderland have turned their fortunes around in recent weeks as they continue to push for a place in the playoffs. The Black Cats take on an out-of-sorts Huddersfield side who have conceded the third-most goals so far (52) and we see them claiming all three points.

Prediction: Huddersfield Town 1-3 Sunderland

Huddersfield Town vs Sunderland Betting Tips

Tip 1: Sunderland to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in four of Sunderland’s last five matches)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - Yes (There have also been at least five bookings in five of the visitors’ last six games)