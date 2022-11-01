Huddersfield Town vs Sunderland Prediction and Betting Tips | November 2nd 2022

Huddersfield Town will host Sunderland at the John Smith's Stadium on Wednesday night in another round of Championship football.

The home side have struggled to come alive this season and currently find themselves in the drop zone. However, they returned to winning ways last weekend with a 1-0 win over Millwall, with Yuta Nakayama scoring the sole goal of the game with a speculative effort in the opening 10 minutes of the game.

Huddersfield sit 23rd in the league table with just 15 points from 16 games. They are just one point above last-placed West Bromwich Albion and will be looking to widen that gap on Wednesday.

Sunderland have enjoyed a fairly positive start to their season but have since lost their way. They played out a 1-1 draw against Luton Town last time out, with Elliot Embleton coming off the bench to score the leveler from close-range.

The visitors have picked up 21 points from 17 league games this season and sit 16th in the Championship standings. They will now be looking to shake off their latest results and return to winning ways when they play this week.

Huddersfield Town vs Sunderland Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 87 meetings between Huddersfield Town and Sunderland. The hosts have won 24 of those games, while the visitors have won 37 times. There have been 26 draws between the two sides.

The hosts picked up a 4-2 win in the last two meetings between the two sides to end a seven-game winless run in this fixture.

Huddersfield are without a clean sheet in their last nine games in this fixture.

Four of Sunderland's six league defeats this season have come on the road.

All four of the Terriers' league wins this season have come on home turf.

The Black Cats have scored at least one goal in all but one of their last five Championship games away from home.

Huddersfield Town vs Sunderland Prediction

Huddersfield's latest result ended a three-game winless run and they will now be looking to build on that. They have won three of their last four home games and will fancy their chances ahead of Wednesday's game.

Sunderland are on a three-game winless streak and have won just one of their last eight league games. They are without a win in their last four games on the road but could pick up a point here.

Prediction: Huddersfield Town 1-1 Sunderland

Huddersfield Town vs Sunderland Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of the visitors' last five matches)

Tip 3 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (All but one of the hosts' last five matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

