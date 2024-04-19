Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City Prediction and Betting Tips | April 20th 2024

The EFL Championship returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Huddersfield Town and Swansea City lock horns at the John Smith's Stadium on Saturday.

The hosts have failed to win their last five games against the Swans since February 2021 and will head into the weekend looking to end this three-year spell.

Huddersfield Town failed to pull clear of the relegation zone last weekend as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Bristol City after conceding the equaliser in the 11th minute of stoppage time.

The Terriers have now failed to win eight of their last nine outings, losing four and picking up four draws since the start of March.

With 44 points from 43 matches, Huddersfield are 22nd in the Championship table, one point below 21st-placed Birmingham City just above the relegation zone.

Elsewhere, Swansea City made it four wins in five home games last time out when they edged out Rotherham United 1-0 at the Swansea.com Stadium.

This followed a comfortable 3-0 victory over Stoke City on April 10 which saw their run of two back-to-back defeats come to an end.

Swansea have picked up 53 points from 43 Championship matches to sit 14th in the league table, two points above 15th-placed Watford.

Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 26 wins from the last 63 meetings between the sides, Huddersfield Town boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Swansea City have picked up 18 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 19 occasions.

The Swans are unbeaten in their last five games against Huddersfield, claiming two wins and three draws since a 4-1 loss in February 2021.

Huddersfield have won just one of their last five home matches while losing three and picking up one draw since mid-February.

Swansea are without a win in their last four away matches, claiming just two points from a possible 12 since the start of March.

Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City Prediction

Huddersfield Town have endured a disappointing campaign and find themselves scrambling for points at the wrong end of the table heading into the season’s run-in.

However, the Terriers’ home advantage gives them a slight edge this weekend as we are backing them to see off a Swansea side who have struggled on the road of late.

Prediction: Huddersfield Town 1-0 Swansea City

Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Huddersfield to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in the last five meetings between the sides)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in five of their last six encounters)

