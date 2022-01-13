Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Fresh off the back of an impressive FA Cup victory over Premier League side Burnley, Huddersfield Town play host to Swansea City at the John Smith's Stadium on Saturday.

The visitors, meanwhile, are currently on a run of four consecutive defeats in all competitions and will be seeking to end this dry spell.

Huddersfield Town maintained their fine run of results as they saw off Burnley 2-1 to secure smooth passage into the fourth round of the FA Cup last Saturday.

Carlos Corberan’s men are now unbeaten in each of their last seven games, claiming four wins and three draws since November’s 2-1 defeat against Middlesbrough.

With 40 points from 26 games, Huddersfield Town are currently sixth in the EFL Championship table, one point above Middlesbrough just outside the playoffs places.

Meanwhile, Swansea City were dumped out of the FA Cup last time out after losing 3-2 against Southampton in extra-time.

The Swans have now lost each of their last four games on the spin, shipping 11 goals in that time, while scoring five.

This horrid spell has seen Swansea City drop to 17th place in the Championship, level on 27 points with Birmingham City.

Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City Head-To-Head

Huddersfield Town head into Saturday’s game as the superior side in the history of this fixture, claiming 26 wins from their last 59 meetings. Swansea City have picked up 17 wins, while 16 games have ended all square.

Huddersfield Town Form Guide: W-D-W-W-W

Swansea City Form Guide: L-L-L-L-W

Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City Team News

Huddersfield Town

The hosts will take to the pitch without the services of Rolando Aarons and Alex Vallejo, who have both been sidelined through injuries.

Injured: Rolando Aarons, Alex Vallejo

Suspended: None

Doubtful: None

Swansea City

The visitors head into the game with a clean bill of health, meaning manager Russell Martin has a full strength squad at his disposal.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Doubtful: None

Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City Predicted XI

Huddersfield Town Predicted XI (3-4-3): Lee Nicholls (GK); Levi Colwill, Matthew Pearson, Tom Lees; Harry Toffolo, Lewis O'Brien, Scott High, Sorba Thomas; Danel Sinani, Duane Holmes, Jordan Rhodes

Swansea City Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Ben Hamer (GK); Ryan Bennett, Flynn Downes, Brandon Cooper; Kyle Naughton, Korey Smith, Liam Walsh, Ryan Manning; Joel Piroe, Liam Cullen; Michael Obafemi

Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City Prediction

Huddersfield Town have surged into the playoff places after a blistering run of form in recent weeks. They take on a floundering Swansea City side who have lost each of their last four games and we predict they will come out on top in this one.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Huddersfield Town 2-1 Swansea City

Edited by Manas Mitul