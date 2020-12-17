Huddersfield Town vs Watford prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Huddersfield Town are set to play hosts to Watford at the John Smith's Stadium on Saturday in their next EFL Championship fixture.

Huddersfield Town come into this game on the back of a 0-0 draw against Coventry City on Wednesday at St. Andrew's.

The Terriers enjoyed the lion's share of possession, but managed only two shots on target, compared to Coventry City's three.

Watford, on the other hand, drew 1-1 against ten-man Brentford yesterday at Vicarage Road.

A second-half penalty from veteran striker Troy Deeney for the Hornets was cancelled out by a penalty from striker Ivan Toney for Brentford, who had centre-back Ethan Pinnock sent off.

Huddersfield Town vs Watford Head-to-Head

In 10 previous encounters between the two sides, Watford hold a slight advantage. They have won six games and lost four.

The two clubs last faced each other in 2019 in the Premier League, with Watford beating Huddersfield Town 2-1. A brace from Spain international Gerard Deulofeu, now at Udinese, secured the win for Watford.

Striker Karlan Grant, now at West Bromwich Albion, scored the consolation goal for Huddersfield Town.

Huddersfield Town form guide in the EFL Championship: L-W-W-L-D

Watford form guide in the EFL Championship: D-L-W-W-D

Huddersfield Town vs Watford Team News

Huddersfield Town have a host of injury issues. Manager Carlos Corberan will be unable to call upon the services of young midfielder Matty Daly, attacker Danny Ward, goalkeeper Ben Hamer, and talented forward Josh Koroma.

German centre-back Christopher Schindler and veteran defenders Richard Stearman and Tommy Elphick are also injured.

Injured: Matty Daly, Danny Ward, Ben Hamer, Josh Koroma, Christopher Schindler, Richard Stearman, Tommy Elphick

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Watford manager Vladimir Ivic will be without the services of young midfielder Tom Dele-Bashiru, centre-back Craig Cathcart, attacker Isaac Success and midfielder Will Hughes.

Injured: Will Hughes, Tom Dele-Bashiru, Craig Cathcart, Isaac Success

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Huddersfield Town vs Watford Predicted XI

Huddersfield Town Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ryan Schofield, Pipa, Rarmani Edmonds-Green, Naby Sarr, Harry Toffolo, Carel Eiting, Jonathan Hogg, Lewis O'Brien, Isaac Mbenza, Juninho Bacuna, Fraizer Campbell

Watford Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ben Foster, Jeremy Ngakia, William Troost-Ekong, Christian Kabasele, Kiko Femenia, Etienne Capoue, Tom Cleverley, Stipe Perica, Ismaila Sarr, Troy Deeney, Ken Sema

Huddersfield Town vs Watford Prediction

Huddersfield Town have a talented manager at the helm in Carlos Corberan. They sit 14th in the league table, but have been plagued by injury issues. The absence of Josh Koroma could prove to be crucial, with the likes of Isaac Mbenza and Juninho Bacuna now key in attack.

Watford, on the other hand, sit third in the league table, three points behind second-placed Bournemouth. The Hornets managed to keep hold of Ismaila Sarr despite interest from Manchester United and Liverpool, while striker Troy Deeney is an established goalscorer at this level.

Watford are doing well this season, despite some hiccups. They should be able to emerge victorious in this game.

Prediction: Huddersfield Town 1-3 Watford

