Huddersfield Town vs Wigan Athletic prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2022-23

Huddersfield Town and Wigan Athletic will go head-to-head at the John Smith's Stadium on Tuesday in round 10 of the EFL Championship.

The Latics head into the midweek clash on a run of two wins and one draw from their three away games this season and will look to maintain their unbeaten run.

Huddersfield failed to get their season back on track, as they fell to a 1-0 home defeat against Blackpool on Sunday. They have now failed to win their last four games, claiming one draw and losing three since kicking off their campaign with a 3-1 win over Stoke City in August.

With four points from seven games, Huddersfield are 23rd in the Championship table, three points above last-placed Coventry City, who have two games in hand.

Meanwhile, Wigan retuned to winning ways last time out when they saw off Luton Town 2-1 away from home.

Before that, the Latics suffered their first defeat of the season on August 27, when they were beaten 5-1 by Burnley, before holding out for a 1-1 draw with West Bromwich Albion three days later.

Wigan are 15th in the EFL Championship standings after picking up ten points from seven games.

Huddersfield Town vs Wigan Athletic Head-To-Head

With 14 wins from the last 32 meetings between the two teams, Huddersfield hold a slightly superior record in this fixture. Wigan have picked up ten wins in this period, while eight games have ended all square.

Huddersfield Town Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-D-L-W

Wigan Athletic Form Guide (all competitions): W-D-L-W-D

Huddersfield Town vs Wigan Athletic Team News

Huddersfield Town

The hosts will take to the game without David Kasumu and Matty Pearson, who are recuperating from hamstring and foot injury respectively.

Injured: David Kasumu, Matty Pearson, Tyreece Simpson, Luke Mbete

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Wigan Athletic

Wigan will be without Gwion Edwards and Jordan Cousins, who have both been sidelined through injury. Rarmani Edmonds-Green is ineligible to play his parent club.

Injured: Gwion Edwards, Jordan Cousins

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Rarmani Edmonds-Green.

Huddersfield Town vs Wigan Athletic Predicted XIs

Huddersfield Town (3-4-3): Lee Nicholls; Oliver Turton, Tom Lees, Yuta Nakayama; Kaine Kesler, Josh Ruffels, Jack Rudoni, Jon Ruffels; Duane Holmes, Danny Ward, Sorba Thomas

Wigan Athletic (3-4-3): Ben Amos; Jason Kerr, Jack Whatmough, Curtis Tilt; Ryan Nyambe, Max Power, Tom Naylor, James McClean; Callum Lang, Josh Magennis, Will Keane

Huddersfield Town vs Wigan Athletic Prediction

Huddersfield have staggered into the new season and find themselves at the wrong end of the table heading into gameweek 10. Wigan, meanwhile, have enjoyed a fine start to their new campaign and are unbeaten on the road. They should maintain away form and claim a slender win.

Prediction: Huddersfield Town 1-2 Wigan Athletic

