Huddersfield vs Bristol City Prediction and Betting Tips | December 9th 2023

Huddersfield Town will welcome Bristol City to the John Smith's Stadium for an EFL Championship matchday 20 fixture on Saturday.

The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw away against Swansea City. They went ahead through Benjamin Cabango's third-minute strike but Charlie Patrino drew the Swans level deep into injury time.

Bristol City, meanwhile, fell to a 2-1 defeat at home to Norwich City. Jason Knight put them ahead with his 34th-minute opener. However, George Tanner's 59th-minute own goal brought the visitors back into the game while Adam Idah scored the match-winner in the fifth minute of injury time.

The defeat saw the Robins drop to 14th spot in the table, having garnered 25 points from 19 games. Huddersfield Town sit just outside the bottom three on 20 points.

Huddersfield vs Bristol City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 65 occasions in the past. Huddersfield lead 28-25, while 12 games ended in draws.

Their most recent meeting came in March 2023, when the spoils were shared in a goalless draw.

Four of Huddersfield's last five league games have seen less than three goals scored.

Bristol City have conceded six goals in the last 10 minutes of matches this season.

Huddersfield Town have lost just one of the last five head-to-head games played here, winning three and drawing one.

Bristol City's away league games have averaged 0.56 goals in the first half, the lowest in the division.

Huddersfield are yet to win a home league game against a side entering the game above them in the table, losing three and drawing four of seven such games.

Huddersfield vs Bristol City Prediction

Huddersfield Town are just four points clear of the relegation zone and QPR's recent resurgence means the Terriers have to start turning draws into victories.

Bristol City have not fared much better and Darren Moore will be looking to improve his side's output. The 38-year-old has overseen just one victory in four games in charge of the Robins and could find himself under more pressure if he fails to get something against the relegation-strugglers.

We are backing the two sides to cancel each other out in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Huddersfield 1-1 Bristol City

Huddersfield vs Bristol City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Bristol City to win or draw

Tip 2 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score